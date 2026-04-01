Joe Budden Would Gleefully "Smack The Dog Sh*t" Out Of Charleston White

BY Alexander Cole
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&amp;T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)
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Charleston White has been threatening to send Young Thug back to jail, and Joe Budden feels very strongly about it.

Joe Budden is someone who does not mince words. Whenever he feels strongly about a topic, he is going to let you know about it, regardless of how controversial the topic might be.

With that being said, The Joe Budden Podcast had a hell of a time this past week while discussing the recent controversy surrounding Charleston White and Young Thug. After getting into it at Druski's Coulda Been Love reunion show, White has been threatening to snitch on Thug. Of course, the artist has a decade's worth of probation ahead of him. One false move could land him back in prison.

White is threatening to put Thug back in jail, and as one can imagine, this is not sitting well with the hip-hop community at large. The vast majority of fans and commentators are happy that Young Thug is home and enjoying his freedom. They would hate to see that jeopardized because of a clout-chasing internet personality.

During the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden did not hold back when asked about White and his indiscretions. In fact, Budden said that he would slap the "dog sh*t" out of White.

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Joe Budden on The Charleston White-Young Thug Situation

This led to a broader conversation amongst the hosts about who White is as a person, and whether or not he is someone who should be taken seriously. For the most part, Joe wasn't interested in entertaining any kind of serious discourse about White. If it were up to him, he would be run out of town.

Budden isn't the only person who feels this way about Charleston White. Overall, the internet personality has done quite a number on his reputation. There are very few people who have any sort of tolerance for his schtick. Not to mention, when you put a man's freedom at risk, there are going to be people who hate you.

Whether or not White and Thug are able to patch things up is something that remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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