Ralo Warns Young Thug About Jail For Allegedly Threatening Charleston White

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ralo Warns Young Thug Jail Threatening Charleston White
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Young Thug and Ralo attend the Young Thug "No, My Name Is Jeffery" Listening Event Hosted By Lyor Cohen at YouTube Space on August 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Young Thug and Ralo have been beefing for a while, so it's only natural the latter had something to say about Charleston White's claims.

Charleston White is threatening legal action after he accused Young Thug and his entourage of threatening his life at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion in Miami last night (Saturday, March 28). While Thug hasn't publicly responded to these allegations at press time, one of his recent hip-hop opps did: Ralo.

'As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he took to his IG page to share a reaction to White's accusations. Given Ralo's beef with Young Thug, his unsympathetic take is unsurprising. The Atlanta rapper also shared an Instagram Story reposting his video with the following comment: "@charlestowhite46 please don't send [Thug] to jail unc cuz I won't have nobody else to troll man..."

"Wise men don’t start fights that they can’t win," Ralo's caption read. "Some sht you just gotta walk pass. Only ah damn fool would publicly push up on Charleston White and yawl know how he coming. The man Charleston White is a gangsta worst nightmare fr. Cuz yawl gone play crazy and he gone send yawl straight to the crazy house fr…"

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Charleston White's Young Thug Allegations

"You see, a wise man once told me it ain't about what you do. It's about how you do it," he said in his video. "He also said it ain't about what you say. It's about who you say it to. You see, y'all can push up on me with all this fake gangster s**t. And I'ma just call your bluff and tell you you ain't no gangster. 'Cause I can get on whatever you on, and you ain't ever got to worry about the police. 'Cause I ain't never sent a man to jail in my life, in real life.

"But if you f**k with Charleston White... Boy, y'all n***as might be going to jail playing with that man," Ralo continued concerning Young Thug. "Y'all can say I talk too much, but one thing I know is what to say and what not to say. And I know who to f**k with and who not to f**k with. Every real street n***a across the globe know not to f**k with Charleston White. Y'all supposed to stay out of that man's way, you damn fool."

Charleston White's still going at Young Thug for his alleged threats. In fact, he claimed he has paperwork proving that Thug is a snitch. We'll see if we get a response anytime soon or if this plays out in some other fashion.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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