Ralo Warns Young Thug About Jail For Allegedly Threatening Charleston White

Charleston White is threatening legal action after he accused Young Thug and his entourage of threatening his life at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion in Miami last night (Saturday, March 28). While Thug hasn't publicly responded to these allegations at press time, one of his recent hip-hop opps did: Ralo.

'As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he took to his IG page to share a reaction to White's accusations. Given Ralo's beef with Young Thug, his unsympathetic take is unsurprising. The Atlanta rapper also shared an Instagram Story reposting his video with the following comment: "@charlestowhite46 please don't send [Thug] to jail unc cuz I won't have nobody else to troll man..."

"Wise men don’t start fights that they can’t win," Ralo's caption read. "Some sht you just gotta walk pass. Only ah damn fool would publicly push up on Charleston White and yawl know how he coming. The man Charleston White is a gangsta worst nightmare fr. Cuz yawl gone play crazy and he gone send yawl straight to the crazy house fr…"

Charleston White's Young Thug Allegations

"You see, a wise man once told me it ain't about what you do. It's about how you do it," he said in his video. "He also said it ain't about what you say. It's about who you say it to. You see, y'all can push up on me with all this fake gangster s**t. And I'ma just call your bluff and tell you you ain't no gangster. 'Cause I can get on whatever you on, and you ain't ever got to worry about the police. 'Cause I ain't never sent a man to jail in my life, in real life.

"But if you f**k with Charleston White... Boy, y'all n***as might be going to jail playing with that man," Ralo continued concerning Young Thug. "Y'all can say I talk too much, but one thing I know is what to say and what not to say. And I know who to f**k with and who not to f**k with. Every real street n***a across the globe know not to f**k with Charleston White. Y'all supposed to stay out of that man's way, you damn fool."