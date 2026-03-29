Charleston White Claims To Have Paperwork Proving Young Thug Snitched

Charleston White has levied snitching allegations against Atlanta icon Young Thug before, but his latest refreshing of that narrative comes under a much more contentious context than previous instances. This time around, it's personal.

He had accused Thug of threatening his life in an altercation at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion last night (Saturday, March 29) in Miami. White threatened to press charges and file for a restraining order, warning that Thugger could go back to jail over this if he's successful. The ATL MC hasn't publicly addressed this at press time, so we'll see how the story continues to develop. This threat also included White's claims that he wants to get Thug in probation trouble.

Regardless of that outcome, Charleston is adding fuel to the fire on Instagram. He shared a court document from Thug's YSL RICO trial in which his legal team fought against a detective's claims that he gave information about a murder case in the back of a police car.

Charleston White claims he has paperwork proving these snitching allegations, although the document he shared shows Thug's legal team denying them. He also accused Thug's lawyer Brian Steel of suppressing this alleged evidence in court.

This debacle did not play into the YSL RICO trial. However, it did lead to rampant snitching allegations against the YSL artist last year due to leaked alleged interrogation footage. In another Instagram video, White continued berating Thugger for his alleged threats.

Charleston White's Beef With Young Thug

Charleston White's been very critical of Young Thug in the past, even before these alleged threats happened. Previously, he blasted Thug's "f**k the streets" proclamations in support of 21 Savage.

"Stand on that s**t, n***a," White ranted on social media late last year. "You n***as talked all that s**t, killed people, white boy thumped you n***as upside the head, you n***as got probation... And now you n***as hollering, 'F**k the streets'? No. F**k you n***as. 21 Savage, we are not letting you n***as off the hook that easy 'cause your partners told... You n***as broke the code."