Charleston White Claims To Have Paperwork Proving Young Thug Snitched

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Charleston White Claims Paperwork Proving Young Thug Snitched
Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 043. © Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Charleston White is still going off on Young Thug after accusing Thug and his entourage of allegedly threatening him at a Druski event.

Charleston White has levied snitching allegations against Atlanta icon Young Thug before, but his latest refreshing of that narrative comes under a much more contentious context than previous instances. This time around, it's personal.

He had accused Thug of threatening his life in an altercation at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion last night (Saturday, March 29) in Miami. White threatened to press charges and file for a restraining order, warning that Thugger could go back to jail over this if he's successful. The ATL MC hasn't publicly addressed this at press time, so we'll see how the story continues to develop. This threat also included White's claims that he wants to get Thug in probation trouble.

Regardless of that outcome, Charleston is adding fuel to the fire on Instagram. He shared a court document from Thug's YSL RICO trial in which his legal team fought against a detective's claims that he gave information about a murder case in the back of a police car.

Charleston White claims he has paperwork proving these snitching allegations, although the document he shared shows Thug's legal team denying them. He also accused Thug's lawyer Brian Steel of suppressing this alleged evidence in court.

This debacle did not play into the YSL RICO trial. However, it did lead to rampant snitching allegations against the YSL artist last year due to leaked alleged interrogation footage. In another Instagram video, White continued berating Thugger for his alleged threats.

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Charleston White's Beef With Young Thug

Charleston White's been very critical of Young Thug in the past, even before these alleged threats happened. Previously, he blasted Thug's "f**k the streets" proclamations in support of 21 Savage.

"Stand on that s**t, n***a," White ranted on social media late last year. "You n***as talked all that s**t, killed people, white boy thumped you n***as upside the head, you n***as got probation... And now you n***as hollering, 'F**k the streets'? No. F**k you n***as. 21 Savage, we are not letting you n***as off the hook that easy 'cause your partners told... You n***as broke the code."

But Charleston White's snitching comments related to Young Thug don't always place Jeffery as the culprit. He also blasted Lil Woody back in 2024 for snitching on Thug, although he probably feels very different about that nowadays.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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