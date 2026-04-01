Joe Budden Goes Off On Tyrese For His Scathing Instagram Posts

BY Cole Blake
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Joe Budden recently weighed in on Tyrese's "Verzuz" matchup with Tank, which didn't sit well with the singer.

Joe Budden called out Tyrese on the latest episode of his podcast after the singer traded shots with him on social media, earlier this week. In doing so, Budden said that Tyrese is still a friend and always welcome on the show, but warned him against calling him out in public.

Budden began by saying that Tyrese is "always welcome up here anytime." He continued: "Tyrese is a friend of the show, even through the jokes, even through his performative sh*t that's he's doing online that made my mom call me. 'Why's Tyrese saying mean things about you?' Now I gotta do all that, 'Ma, don't pay no mind. Tyrese is cool. Everything is fine.'"

From there, he grew more agitated, adding: "You been crying about paying some f*cking child support for 12 years. That sounds tender to me. Pay that and call it a day. I had you up here as a friend. I had a good heart trying to get your child support lowered while you spent three hours beating me down about your baby momma."

Despite getting angry, Budden reiterated, "I love Tyrese. He's my man. Tyrese is my absolute man. I love him. He can get the shirt off my back, but he's psycho, and when he doesn't take his meds, somebody gotta pow pow him back into thinking correctly."

Read More: Joe Budden Gives His Review Of Kanye West's "Bully"

Tyrese & Tank's "Verzuz"

In Tyrese's Instagram posts, he referred to Budden as "tender" and accused him of siding with Tank, with whom he recently squared off on Verzuz. Their battle went down, last week, with Budden saying Tank won the matchup.

"I'm in NYC this week… don't talk about me, Joe… talk to me, Joe. I'm always ready for a real conversation," Tyrese added in another post. He continued: "I know you're Team Tank… and I could care less about you ever being Team Tyrese again. I'm clear that you're an Uber R&B head, but you're still a rap n**** who just hosts a podcast and can't hold a single note tt, So Mr. Open Toe Flip Flop Tender Budden, if you would have me on… I'm ready to have an open R&B dialogue."

Read More: Joe Budden Would Gleefully "Smack The Dog Sh*t" Out Of Charleston White

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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