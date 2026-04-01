Joe Budden Goes Off On Tyrese For His Scathing Instagram Posts

Joe Budden called out Tyrese on the latest episode of his podcast after the singer traded shots with him on social media, earlier this week. In doing so, Budden said that Tyrese is still a friend and always welcome on the show, but warned him against calling him out in public.

Budden began by saying that Tyrese is "always welcome up here anytime." He continued: "Tyrese is a friend of the show, even through the jokes, even through his performative sh*t that's he's doing online that made my mom call me. 'Why's Tyrese saying mean things about you?' Now I gotta do all that, 'Ma, don't pay no mind. Tyrese is cool. Everything is fine.'"

From there, he grew more agitated, adding: "You been crying about paying some f*cking child support for 12 years. That sounds tender to me. Pay that and call it a day. I had you up here as a friend. I had a good heart trying to get your child support lowered while you spent three hours beating me down about your baby momma."

Despite getting angry, Budden reiterated, "I love Tyrese. He's my man. Tyrese is my absolute man. I love him. He can get the shirt off my back, but he's psycho, and when he doesn't take his meds, somebody gotta pow pow him back into thinking correctly."

Tyrese & Tank's "Verzuz"

In Tyrese's Instagram posts, he referred to Budden as "tender" and accused him of siding with Tank, with whom he recently squared off on Verzuz. Their battle went down, last week, with Budden saying Tank won the matchup.