Joe Budden Gives His Review Of Kanye West's "Bully"

Joe Budden is one of the most opinionated men in hip-hop media, and he has never shied away from saying exactly how he thinks about a given topic. This has always been true when it comes to Kanye West, who has given the Joe Budden Podcast lots to talk about over the past few years.

Recently, Budden and his co-hosts reviewed Ye's brand-new album, Bully. Overall, Bully is an album that has proven to be polarizing. While there are hardcore fans who love it, there are also some media establishments that are wholly swearing off Ye for the time being. They find his music has completely devolved, and that he isn't saying anything interesting anymore.

As for The Joe Budden Podcast, they had a more nuanced take on the album. As you will see in the video below, there is this feeling that Ye's production is still on solid ground. He is doing some cool stuff on this project and is showing people that he still has the goods.

However, there is also this feeling that some of the songs feel like Demos. The vocal mixes can be a bit rough at times, and that shines through on the deeper cuts.

Joe Budden on Bully

Joe even compared the album to Yeezus, a project that has also proven to be a bit controversial in the Ye discography. Marc Lamont Hill said that when it comes to ranking Kanye's albums, this would probably go towards the bottom. Budden feels the same, but also feels like it is a return to form following the success of DONDA.

Whether or not Ye is able to make a full career comeback is something that remains to be seen, although the fan support suggests that it is, indeed, possible.