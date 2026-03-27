Ray J Clowns Tyrese For Disappointing Verzuz Battle With Tank

Ray J and Bobby V faced off against Sammie and Pleasure P in an undercard Verzuz matchup back in 2022, which didn't go super well for Ray. But that experience also gave him the confidence to comment on the latest Verzuz battle, which was between TGT alumni Tyrese and Tank last night (Thursday, March 26).

Via Instagram, Brandy's brother shared a video of him reacting to the matchup, declaring Tank as the winner. "TYRESE IS TRAsh - I was trash too on [Verzuz]! - but this was worse!" he captioned his post.

"I ain't seen the whole Verzuz, but I know Tyrese was trash," Ray expressed in the video. "Tyrese was worse than I was on Verzuz. I can just feel the turtleneck and the anxiety in his voice and in his mood... I think Tank won. And that's before I even finish watching it. But I can feel the anxiety and the insecurity in Tyrese's voice and his look and his mannerisms. Tyrese is completely trash. He always has been. I didn't just say it, the Roc said it as well. Even though he's from Watts, there's much more talented people from Watts that should've got a chance to drink the Coca-Cola bottle and experience love and life.

Ray J's Criticisms Of Tyrese

"This is a dude that definitely cost Dr. Dre $300 million and he just got his billion back," he claimed.

"Even though I'm crazy, and I'm nobody to be saying nothing about nobody on Verzuz. But Tyrese's Verzuz was worse than mine. I think Brandy is his friend. So it's all good. But I think Tyrese was trash tonight. Just completely horrible and scary. I know it's about celebration. But I think tonight, it was about hesitation. It was about rotation. It was about, like... I don't know, man. I don't want to say nothing crazy. But Tyrese was trash."

Tyrese left the Verzuz mid-way through, which puzzled many fans before he returned to the stage. Still, he seems confident in the notion that he won the matchup. Trey Songz was also at this Verzuz, but he and Tyrese got into an argument over a song.