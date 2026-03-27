Ray J Clowns Tyrese For Disappointing Verzuz Battle With Tank

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Ray J Clowns Tyrese Disappointing Verzuz Battle Tank
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Ray J crowned Tank the winner in the Tyrese Gibson "Verzuz" battle, comparing Tyrese's performance to Ray's own meager showing in 2022.

Ray J and Bobby V faced off against Sammie and Pleasure P in an undercard Verzuz matchup back in 2022, which didn't go super well for Ray. But that experience also gave him the confidence to comment on the latest Verzuz battle, which was between TGT alumni Tyrese and Tank last night (Thursday, March 26).

Via Instagram, Brandy's brother shared a video of him reacting to the matchup, declaring Tank as the winner. "TYRESE IS TRAsh - I was trash too on [Verzuz]! - but this was worse!" he captioned his post.

"I ain't seen the whole Verzuz, but I know Tyrese was trash," Ray expressed in the video. "Tyrese was worse than I was on Verzuz. I can just feel the turtleneck and the anxiety in his voice and in his mood... I think Tank won. And that's before I even finish watching it. But I can feel the anxiety and the insecurity in Tyrese's voice and his look and his mannerisms. Tyrese is completely trash. He always has been. I didn't just say it, the Roc said it as well. Even though he's from Watts, there's much more talented people from Watts that should've got a chance to drink the Coca-Cola bottle and experience love and life.

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Ray J's Criticisms Of Tyrese

"This is a dude that definitely cost Dr. Dre $300 million and he just got his billion back," he claimed.
"Even though I'm crazy, and I'm nobody to be saying nothing about nobody on Verzuz. But Tyrese's Verzuz was worse than mine. I think Brandy is his friend. So it's all good. But I think Tyrese was trash tonight. Just completely horrible and scary. I know it's about celebration. But I think tonight, it was about hesitation. It was about rotation. It was about, like... I don't know, man. I don't want to say nothing crazy. But Tyrese was trash."

Tyrese left the Verzuz mid-way through, which puzzled many fans before he returned to the stage. Still, he seems confident in the notion that he won the matchup. Trey Songz was also at this Verzuz, but he and Tyrese got into an argument over a song.

As for the Fast & Furious actor's critic, Ray J is dealing with controversy right now. He apologized to Brandy for how he handled the gossip between her and Shyne. Ray's blasted Tyrese before, specifically over the singer and actor's criticisms of Eddie Murphy for a Will Smith and Chris Rock joke.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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