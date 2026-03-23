Ray J has issued an apology to his sister, Brandy, after going off on Cam’ron, Mase, and Shyne in a rant on social media, last week. He was upset with the group discussing Brandy during an episode of It Is What It Is and posted a fiery rant in response.

“My bad B! – this apology is for you and ONLY YOU! – I was outta pocket. No spin, no extras. You’re my blood and I moved in a way that didn’t reflect your brand in a positive way!” Ray J wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram. “I apologize for real. I’m making sure my actions line up with respect moving forward.- I accept the repercussions of these actions!”

He continued: “I will always defend you and anybody in my family I truly love! – But I have to learn how to express myself in a respectful manner especially when you are involved! – I still don’t like none of those guys and what they did was janky AsF- but what I said was not ok – hopefully I can be apart of your world in the near future or 2027. And to my mom and dad I apologize too. Sincerely On tha dead homiez."

Shyne & Brandy's Relationship

The drama between Shyne and Brandy began during an episode of It Is What It Is, during which Cam'ron asked Shyne and Ma$e about the overlapping timeline for their relationships with the singer. When the clip began circulating online, Brandy shut down the story.