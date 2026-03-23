Ray J Apologizes To Brandy For His Handling Of Shyne & Ma$e Drama

BY Cole Blake
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2018 Urban One Honors - Show
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Ray J and Brandy attend 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)
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Shyne and Ma$e reflected on their own relationships with Brandy during a recent episode of "It Is What It Is."

Ray J has issued an apology to his sister, Brandy, after going off on Cam’ron, Mase, and Shyne in a rant on social media, last week. He was upset with the group discussing Brandy during an episode of It Is What It Is and posted a fiery rant in response.

“My bad B! – this apology is for you and ONLY YOU! – I was outta pocket. No spin, no extras. You’re my blood and I moved in a way that didn’t reflect your brand in a positive way!” Ray J wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram. “I apologize for real. I’m making sure my actions line up with respect moving forward.- I accept the repercussions of these actions!”

He continued: “I will always defend you and anybody in my family I truly love! – But I have to learn how to express myself in a respectful manner especially when you are involved! – I still don’t like none of those guys and what they did was janky AsF- but what I said was not ok – hopefully I can be apart of your world in the near future or 2027. And to my mom and dad I apologize too. Sincerely On tha dead homiez."

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Shyne & Brandy's Relationship

The drama between Shyne and Brandy began during an episode of It Is What It Is, during which Cam'ron asked Shyne and Ma$e about the overlapping timeline for their relationships with the singer. When the clip began circulating online, Brandy shut down the story.

She wrote in a statement on Instagram. "In the late 90’s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne. In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated.’ Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20-years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews." Shyne fired back during an interview with TMZ, accusing her of lying.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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