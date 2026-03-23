Shyne Accuses Brandy Of Lying And Doubles Down On Their Relationship History

BY Cole Blake
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Unc's Backyard Brunch
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 06: Shyne attends Unc's Backyard Brunch at The Carter Project on December 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
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Brandy described her relationship with Shyne as "platonic" in a statement after he discussed her on "It Is What It Is."

Shyne has addressed Brandy's denial that they were ever romantically involved, telling TMZ that she's lying about the situation. The drama began when Shyne and Ma$e recalled dating Brandy around the same time in the late 1990s during an episode of It Is What It Is. Afterward, Brandy put out a statement to debunk the narrative.

"I don't know what is wrong with her," Shyne told the outlet. "I spoke from a place of admiration and a place of reminiscing on my experience with her, which I didn't care to highlight the negatives, it was only positive."

He continued: "She lied to Oprah about being married and had to go on Oprah and apologize because she said she did that to protect her image… I can't get in her mind. I'm just saying that she has lied to the public before to protect her image, and maybe the fact that she was seeing both Mase and I at the same time, she feels it's not good for her image."

"Mase has different opinions. He's very hard-lined. He's very extreme. I'm a bit more compassionate, a bit middle ground," Shyne concluded. "So, Mase and I weren't agreeing on everything. But we agreed on [both dating her]. So, if I was capping, he would have said, 'Nah, Shyne. I don't remember it like that.' He and I remember it the same way. Clark Kent remembers it the same way. So, but you know what? Happy Women's Month."

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Brandy's Response To Shyne

Cam'ron originally brought up Brandy when Shyne appeared on It Is What It Is, asking him and Ma$e about the timeline overlap in their relationships with the singer.

Brandy ended up responding to Shyne's initial claim with a statement on Instagram. "In the late 90’s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne," she wrote. "In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated.’ Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20-years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews."

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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