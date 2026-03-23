Shyne has addressed Brandy's denial that they were ever romantically involved, telling TMZ that she's lying about the situation. The drama began when Shyne and Ma$e recalled dating Brandy around the same time in the late 1990s during an episode of It Is What It Is. Afterward, Brandy put out a statement to debunk the narrative.

"I don't know what is wrong with her," Shyne told the outlet. "I spoke from a place of admiration and a place of reminiscing on my experience with her, which I didn't care to highlight the negatives, it was only positive."

He continued: "She lied to Oprah about being married and had to go on Oprah and apologize because she said she did that to protect her image… I can't get in her mind. I'm just saying that she has lied to the public before to protect her image, and maybe the fact that she was seeing both Mase and I at the same time, she feels it's not good for her image."

"Mase has different opinions. He's very hard-lined. He's very extreme. I'm a bit more compassionate, a bit middle ground," Shyne concluded. "So, Mase and I weren't agreeing on everything. But we agreed on [both dating her]. So, if I was capping, he would have said, 'Nah, Shyne. I don't remember it like that.' He and I remember it the same way. Clark Kent remembers it the same way. So, but you know what? Happy Women's Month."

Brandy's Response To Shyne

Cam'ron originally brought up Brandy when Shyne appeared on It Is What It Is, asking him and Ma$e about the timeline overlap in their relationships with the singer.