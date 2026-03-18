Ray J took issue with Cam'ron, Ma$e, and Shyne discussing his sister, Brandy, during a recent episode of It Is What It Is. On the show, Ma$e and Shyne reflected on dating the singer around the same time in the late 1990s. Ray J reacted to the remarks in a video on social media.

"Keep my sister's name out of your mouth, and if not, I'm gonna slap the f*cking daylights out of you when I see you," he warned. "One thing n****s ain't gonna do is talk sh*t about my sister without me going back on these big head ass n****s. Shyne, Ma$e, and Cam. I don't know, I never had a problem with them, but I saw some sh*t today where they gotta know that a n***a gonna come back strong and say some sh*t because a n***a is not gonna let a n***a say anything and laugh and giggle and joke about a n***a's sister without me going big."

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments section had mixed reactions. "None of them n****s on that show is afraid of Ray j," one user wrote with laughing emojis. Another responded: "He ain’t slapping nobody [laughing emojis] they ain’t even say anything negative about her."

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Ma$e & Shyne's Relationships With Brandy

During the interview, Cam'ron asked Shyne and Ma$e to address their relationships with Brandy. "I was special. He came in and wanted to be special too, so I had to let him be special," Ma$e joked. Shyne added: "No lies told. He was Shaq, he was the champion, he was the MVP. I was Kobe, no pun intended, because they said Kobe was a special friend of Brandy's as well, but I was coming out of high school on the championship team, and he was the superstar, but I definitely did want to be special."