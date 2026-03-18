Ray J Threatens To Slap Cam'ron, Ma$e & Shyne For Speaking On Brandy

BY Cole Blake
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2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
OXON HILL, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 05: Ray J and Brandy attend 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)
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Cam'ron asked Ma$e and Brandy about their relationships with Brandy during an interview on "It Is What It Is."

Ray J took issue with Cam'ron, Ma$e, and Shyne discussing his sister, Brandy, during a recent episode of It Is What It Is. On the show, Ma$e and Shyne reflected on dating the singer around the same time in the late 1990s. Ray J reacted to the remarks in a video on social media.

"Keep my sister's name out of your mouth, and if not, I'm gonna slap the f*cking daylights out of you when I see you," he warned. "One thing n****s ain't gonna do is talk sh*t about my sister without me going back on these big head ass n****s. Shyne, Ma$e, and Cam. I don't know, I never had a problem with them, but I saw some sh*t today where they gotta know that a n***a gonna come back strong and say some sh*t because a n***a is not gonna let a n***a say anything and laugh and giggle and joke about a n***a's sister without me going big."

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments section had mixed reactions. "None of them n****s on that show is afraid of Ray j," one user wrote with laughing emojis. Another responded: "He ain’t slapping nobody [laughing emojis] they ain’t even say anything negative about her."

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Ma$e & Shyne's Relationships With Brandy

During the interview, Cam'ron asked Shyne and Ma$e to address their relationships with Brandy. "I was special. He came in and wanted to be special too, so I had to let him be special," Ma$e joked. Shyne added: "No lies told. He was Shaq, he was the champion, he was the MVP. I was Kobe, no pun intended, because they said Kobe was a special friend of Brandy's as well, but I was coming out of high school on the championship team, and he was the superstar, but I definitely did want to be special."

From there, Shyne elaborated that Brandy was his "dream girl," but he had no idea about her relationship with Ma$e. Eventually, one of their mutual friends let them know about each other.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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