Ray J’s Mom Calls Out Kardashians In Fiery Post About Infamous Tape

Ray J's mom, Sonja Norwood, is coming to her son's defense and is not holding her tongue. She's is stepping into a long-running pop culture controversy and calling out the Kardashian family. Norwood recently shared a series of posts on social media addressing the decades-old conversation surrounding the infamous tape involving Ray J and Kim Kardashian. In her message, she suggested she’s tired of watching the narrative continue to damage her son’s reputation.

"I support Ray J and his journey to bring the truth forward," she wrote.

According to Norwood, recent public statements and reports about the tape pushed her to speak out after years of remaining mostly silent on the issue. She said she refuses to continue watching her son be criticized online over something she believes has been misrepresented.

Futhermore in the post, Norwood referenced both Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, questioning the narrative surrounding the tape’s commercial release.

“And Kris, momager, you say you did not orchestrate the commercial release of the tape,” Norwood wrote. “Then who did?”

In addition, she also made it clear that she fully supports Ray J. According to Norwood, she has witnessed the situation unfold for years and believes the truth will eventually come out.

“How ever long it takes… we will stay on that path until the voices that have distorted the truth are publicly revealed," she wrote.

Ray J's Mom Speaks Out

Earlier last year, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed a lawsuit against Ray J accusing him of defamation. They alleged that he was "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago."

However, the topic has remained a controversial piece of early 2000s pop culture history for years. Ray J has previously spoken out about the situation multiple times, claiming the public narrative surrounding the tape is incomplete.

Ray J took to social media a few months ago to make serious allegations that he was being bribed and they tried to "make [him] a slave."



"These b*tches already paid me $5 million, and they tryna make me a slave," he alleged. "I got all the proof. This is you telling me, 'Please don’t tell nobody.' You going to jail. This is bribery."