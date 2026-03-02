Cam'ron & Mase Aren't Excited For Floyd Mayweather & Manny Pacquiao's Rematch

BY Cole Blake
Ma$e, Cam'ron And Jadakiss Live At The Apollo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Cam'ron performs in concert during Ma$e, Cam'ron And Jadakiss Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The fight will be a rematch of their 2015 bout, in which Floyd Mayweather defeated Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision.

Cam'ron and Mase say they aren't very excited for the rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. They discussed the announcement that the legendary fighters will be coming out of retirement for another match during the latest episode of It Is What It Is.

“I really don’t like to even talk about this, you know,” Mase said. “Manny Pacquiao, in his last outing, didn’t look like the Manny Pacquiao of old. So, this is not something I’m looking forward to.”

“I think once you retire, there’s a separation of the greatest period of your life, right?” he continued. “And then there’s this continuence. It’s almost like a continuance. It’s like seeing Jordan out there in 45. We know that’s not 23.”

Cam'ron agreed with Mase, adding: “I didn’t want to see the first fight. I don’t think this fight would be better than the first fight. But if Floyd, like I said, we both agreed that we don’t necessarily want to see Floyd fight. But if he’s going to fight, this isn’t one of the fights that I would want to see.”

When Are Floyd Mayweather & Manny Pacquiao Fighting?

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao announced their rematch, last week, confirming that they will be fighting on September 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. They previously faced off on May 2, 2015, in an iconic bout that ended with Mayweather beating Pacquiao by unanimous decision.

The new fight will see both fighters coming out of retirement. "I already fought and beat Manny once," Mayweather said in a statement caught by ESPN. "This time will be the same result."

Pacquiao added: "Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough -- they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines."

