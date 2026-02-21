50 Cent Allegedly Trolls Floyd Mayweather For Ending Retirement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent and actor Chris Tucker look on during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have been clashing for years now, so this alleged Instagram troll comes as no surprise.

50 Cent is a bit of an unreliable troll on Instagram. He frequently goes at his foes like Floyd Mayweather, but he doesn't always leave the posts up for long for them to notice. Apparently, according to 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, 50 allegedly reacted to the news that Mayweather is coming out of retirement after his exhibition match later this year with Mike Tyson.

The alleged post was in response to the boxing legend reportedly signing an exclusive deal with CSI Sports/Fight Sports. "Broke gotta box till ya drop champ, ain't nobody gonna watch that s**t LOL," the G-Unit mogul allegedly captioned his alleged post.

Most recently, 50 Cent trolled Floyd Mayweather over the athlete's lawsuit against Showtime for allegedly helping in a scheme from his ex manager that allegedly stole hundreds of millions of dollars from him. Despite the heaviness of these allegations, Fif has little sympathy.

We will see if Mayweather responds to this alleged jab or to 50's other trolls about him. It seems like, just like many other Fif feuds, this will last until hell freezes over.

Why Do 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Have Beef?

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather's long-running feud has a lot of context behind it. They used to be good friends and collaborators until 50 felt blind-sided when their million-dollar partnership didn't end up panning out. Since then, the rapper has gone at the boxer for alleged financial mismanagement and illiteracy, which he brought up as recently as his DoorDash ad.

Their time as enemies now far outweighs their time as peers, and many folks today have probably forgotten that they were once on good terms in the first place. Maybe things will change with this un-retirement, but the likelihood of that is about as questionable as a hatchet burial with Jim Jones.

That's 50 Cent's other big beef these days, with him going at the Dipset MC for various reasons online. Their feud has also been around for a long time, and most recently concerns Jones' Let's Rap About It podcast and alleged unpaid rent. We'll see what 50's next beef target is, whether an old or new one.

