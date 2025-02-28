50 Cent Refuses To Stop Making Fun Of Floyd Mayweather After Donald Trump Praise

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 743 Views
May 12, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent in attendance during Bellator 199 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent has praised Donald Trump here and there, but he will flip the script quick if it means clowning on Floyd Mayweather.

50 Cent has a pretty infamous status in pop culture as one of the most confrontational rappers of all time. His trolling, jabs, and attacks know no bounds, whether we're talking about fellow MCs or superstar athletes like Floyd Mayweather. The boxer recently praised Donald Trump in a news clip and called him "the best president" the United States has ever seen, which led to some mocking on Fif's behalf. "LOL YO you know how, when you're in school and a kid eats the crayons," 50 Cent captioned his Floyd Mayweather clip repost on Instagram this week. "Now you see what happens when they grow up. spell BEST PRESIDENT champ! LOL."

However, some fans of the G-Unit mogul might raise their eyebrows at this particular Floyd Mayweather shade. After all, 50 Cent has supported Donald Trump in the past, although he's also been critical of the convicted businessman and politician on multiple previous occasions. We don't really know where he stands these days. But either way, it's clear that 50 will gladly flip the script if that allows him to dunk on his opps... Even if it's just an Instagram post.

50 Cent Floyd Mayweather Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather's beef dates back to around 2012 following years of close friendship. Some financial disputes over their boxing promotion partnership eventually led to a wedge in their bond, resulting in a lot of social media jabs and notable interview moments. Since then, they've buried the hatchet on a couple of occasions only for things to get worse again, as tends to happen with the Queens MC's feuds. Speaking of which, he's got a lot more matchups to keep tabs on other than this Money back-and-forth.

For example, Jim Jones recently posited that 50 Cent can't touch him in a rap battle, which 50 characterized as a ridiculous notion. "delusional JoMo only got one song, Ballin written by Max B. better shut up before I have True Life chasing your a** around the city again. Fvcking PUNK!" he wrote on Instagram. We'll see just how far these Internet beefs go and whether or not they get another reconciliatory chapter.

