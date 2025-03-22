50 Cent Teases Floyd Mayweather After Conor McGregor Announces Irish Presidential Bid

50 Cent has been beefing with his former friend Floyd Mayweather for years, and hopes that he can follow Conor McGregor's lead.

Even though most of the extensive 50 Cent beef category relates to his many feuds within the hip-hop community, there is pretty much no celebrity safe from his clowning. He recently reacted to the shocking news that Conor McGregor is apparently planning to run for president of Ireland for the country's next elections, taking a jab at his longtime foe Floyd Mayweather in the process. "See what happens when you can read champ, the s**t just matters," Fif mockingly wrote of the legendary former boxer in a since-deleted Instagram post, who has his own competitive history with McGregor. For those curious about this presidential bid, he announced it via Instagram after he visited United States president Donald Trump at the White House for St. Patrick's Day.

Ironically, Floyd Mayweather expressed his support for Donald Trump during a recent Fox Business show appearance. "When we had Trump before, we didn’t appreciate him," he remarked. "But I think Trump is a great president, one of the – actually he’s the best president. In my eyes, he’s the best president we ever had. Great business, great businessman, and that’s what it’s about. Trump has done an amazing job and a lot of people around America are upset. But no matter who goes in the White House, we’re always upset. I think Trump is the man for the job. He’s the best president in my eyes."

50 Cent Big Meech Beef

Of course, the G-Unit mogul trolled him mercilessly for this, too. "YO you know how, when you’re in school and a kid eats the crayons," he shared via an Instagram repost of the Floyd Maweather Fox clip. "Now you see what happens when they grow up. Spell BEST PRESIDENT champ! LOL." 50 Cent's thoughts on Donald Trump are pretty flip-floppy for the most part, often engaging in as much praise as he does criticism.

What's more is that Floyd Mayweather entered 50 Cent's beef with the recently released Big Meech. As such, we think the Queens rapper will have content for weeks to come about his opps. The only question is whether or not Conor McGregor will participate as a hopeful president of Ireland, as bizarre as that sounds.

