Floyd Mayweather Hints At Professional Comeback After Mike Tyson Fight In 2026

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 910 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a record breaking undefeated record of 50-0.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. may not be finished with professional boxing just yet.

In a clip released by TMZ Sports on September 21, the undefeated former champion was asked directly whether he would ever consider returning to an official bout after his upcoming exhibition against Mike Tyson. His answer left fans buzzing.

“It’s on the table… Been talks… It’s possible. No, not at all,” Mayweather said, balancing intrigue with denial. “But we just don’t know. But as of right now, um, everything is going great. I feel good. Working hard, each and every day. And I can’t wait for 2026.”

The 48-year-old legend, who retired officially in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor, has since made a lucrative second career out of high-profile exhibitions against names ranging from YouTubers to MMA stars. Yet Mayweather has never completely ruled out a sanctioned return. His phrasing on Saturday reflected the same mix of ambiguity and strategy that has long fueled speculation around his career.

Mayweather’s comments also offered a glimpse into his mindset. While not committing to a comeback, he emphasized his health and preparation, pointing to the same work ethic that carried him to a spotless 50-0 record.

“I feel good. Working hard, each and every day,” he reiterated, suggesting that his training remains at a level befitting a professional.

MORE: Canelo Alvarez Delivers Sly Diss To Floyd Mayweather In Comparison To Terence Crawford

Is Floyd Mayweather Making A Comeback?

The reference to 2026 was particularly notable. While he did not clarify whether that year might mark a milestone beyond the Tyson exhibition, his anticipation suggests that long-term plans are already in motion. For a fighter whose every move has been carefully calculated—both inside the ring and at the negotiating table—such hints carry weight.

A sanctioned Mayweather comeback would be seismic for boxing. Even at 48, his name commands unmatched attention, and the prospect of him defending his unblemished record would drive global pay-per-view interest. Still, his refusal to offer clarity leaves the boxing world where it has often been with “Money”: waiting, guessing, and speculating.

By leaving the door cracked open, Mayweather ensured that his next move—whether an exhibition or a professional return—remains a central storyline in the sport.

MORE: Floyd Mayweather Wins Over 100k Betting On Terence Crawford Against Canelo Alvarez

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Minnesota Lynx v Las Vegas Aces Boxing Floyd Mayweather Wins Over 100k Betting On Terence Crawford Against Canelo Alvarez 3.2K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sports 10 Opponents Floyd Mayweather Needs To Fight 32.1K
Comments 0