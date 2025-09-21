Floyd Mayweather Jr. may not be finished with professional boxing just yet.

In a clip released by TMZ Sports on September 21, the undefeated former champion was asked directly whether he would ever consider returning to an official bout after his upcoming exhibition against Mike Tyson. His answer left fans buzzing.

“It’s on the table… Been talks… It’s possible. No, not at all,” Mayweather said, balancing intrigue with denial. “But we just don’t know. But as of right now, um, everything is going great. I feel good. Working hard, each and every day. And I can’t wait for 2026.”

The 48-year-old legend, who retired officially in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor, has since made a lucrative second career out of high-profile exhibitions against names ranging from YouTubers to MMA stars. Yet Mayweather has never completely ruled out a sanctioned return. His phrasing on Saturday reflected the same mix of ambiguity and strategy that has long fueled speculation around his career.

Mayweather’s comments also offered a glimpse into his mindset. While not committing to a comeback, he emphasized his health and preparation, pointing to the same work ethic that carried him to a spotless 50-0 record.

“I feel good. Working hard, each and every day,” he reiterated, suggesting that his training remains at a level befitting a professional.

Is Floyd Mayweather Making A Comeback?

The reference to 2026 was particularly notable. While he did not clarify whether that year might mark a milestone beyond the Tyson exhibition, his anticipation suggests that long-term plans are already in motion. For a fighter whose every move has been carefully calculated—both inside the ring and at the negotiating table—such hints carry weight.

A sanctioned Mayweather comeback would be seismic for boxing. Even at 48, his name commands unmatched attention, and the prospect of him defending his unblemished record would drive global pay-per-view interest. Still, his refusal to offer clarity leaves the boxing world where it has often been with “Money”: waiting, guessing, and speculating.