50 Cent Levels Up His Diddy Trolling With DoorDash Super Bowl Ad

50 Cent knows a thing or two about to how troll his enemies online. He's been at it for years, taking aim at folks like Ja Rule, Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, and of course, Diddy. The G-Unit mogul has been recognized for this on a national scale constantly, especially after the release of his docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

But now his prowess is being utilized in a new advertisement for delivery service DoorDash. As caught by Billboard, the company produced it for the Super Bowl, which is this Sunday, February 8. In it Fif leans into his cheeky side as he pulls out various items that are meant to troll Diddy.

For example, he hilariously pulls out a bag of cheese puffs, which reference the disgraced mogul's nickname. "Don’t want to be too obvious," he jokes as before going through the rest of his items he ordered.

One of them is a package of combs, another nod but this time to the Bady Boy CEO's government name. "They sell combs, what a coincidence," he says as he chucks them behind his head before letting out a good laugh.

Sadly, this commercial won't air during the Super Bowl broadcast but this new duo apparently has more in store for this weekend.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Admits She Calls Travis Scott For Sneaker Favors

Who Does 50 Cent Have Beef With?

50 expressed that he was more than happy to collaborate with DoorDash in a recent statement. "I’ve always been about keeping it real, so when DoorDash approached me about a social campaign around beef, it felt authentic from the start. They’ve got everything you need, and just like with beef, the receipts speak for themselves," he quipped.

VP and head of consumer marketing at the company, Gina Igwe, was similarly thrilled for this to come together. "The Big Game has become a multi-screen moment, and today the comment section is where the conversation and the beef really happen. It’s a day fueled by emotion, competition, and trash talk,

no matter who you’re rooting for. DoorDash already has everything consumers need for the Big Game, and now we’re talking a big game with the help of cultural icon and beef expert, 50 Cent. No matter how fans show up this year, DoorDash has the beef."

Speaking of being an expert, Fif has been handling numerous feuds with relative ease as of late. Most recently, he taunted Floyd Mayweather over his lawsuit in which he's targeting Showtime and his ex-manager.

Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, "Oh no don’t cry now champ they beat you out of $320 million, you dumb a*s. I told you let me read the contracts now lace up. You gotta look good fighting Mike, then maybe we can get Bud to beat your a*s for some big money."