Dissing peers is nothing new for 50 Cent, and recently, he hopped online to do just that. In a post on Twitter/X, he went after both Fabolous and Lloyd Banks, poking at their writing skills, commercial success, and more.

"Fab vs. Banks [side-eye emoji]," he began, as captured by 2Cool2Blog, "They both write better when it's about girls, they both think they are better than everybody. They both never put in no work them selves. They both are not likely to sell at this point in their career IT's A TIE LADIES & GENTLEMAN [shrug emoji] they are the same."

Fif's post, which has since been deleted, was in response to Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda's recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, where they debated who's better between Fab and Banks.

50 Cent has had his fair share of issues with Fabolous in recent months. In December, the Brooklyn rapper even unleashed on the mogul in "Squatter's Rights," a freestyle featuring his Let's Rap About It podcast co-hosts. This includes Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East.

Who Does 50 Cent Have Beef With?

As for Banks, he and Fif fell out years ago. In a 2022 interview with GQ, however, he indicated that he still has love for him.

“It’s the same. We’re brothers,” he explained when asked about their relationship. “We came into this together—we’re never all going to be doing the same thing at the same time at this point in our careers. You know what I mean? The last conversation I had with 50 was basically him telling me to get whatever I left out there. Because some hiatuses were planned and some weren’t.”

“But I can’t sit and cry about spilled milk," he continued. "I’ve gotta go out there and make it happen. We did something special that will never be done again. Honestly, there are more positive moments than anything else. That’s where I’m at with [50 Cent and Tony Yayo]. We’re brothers, and it’s always going to be that way.”