50 Cent & Netflix Sued By Former Sex Worker Over Diddy Docuseries

BY Caroline Fisher
50 Cent Sued Diddy Docuseries
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Simon Fearn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A former sex worker named Clayton Howard alleges that his story was misrepresented in "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

It goes without saying that the 50 Cent-produced docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning made waves upon its release last month. The doc features interviews with various former members of Diddy's inner circle, as well as some of his alleged victims. An ex-sex worker named Clayton Howard even appears in the doc, though he is not at all pleased with how it turned out.

In a new lawsuit against both Fif and Netflix, he alleges that his story was "distorted” in the film as a result of editing.

“Defendants deliberately edited, distorted, and misrepresented plaintiff’s account to portray Cassie Ventura — plaintiff’s primary trafficker — as a victim, while omitting and suppressing plaintiff’s testimony that he was sex trafficked by Ventura, thereby inflicting severe harm upon plaintiff’s reputation," Howard alleges in the lawsuit, per Billboard.

“This calculated misrepresentation was done in furtherance of defendant Curtis Jackson’s personal and business vendetta against Sean Combs and to create a commercially profitable narrative that silenced a documented trafficking victim to protect a documented trafficker,” he also alleges.

Clayton Howard Cassie Lawsuit
Cassie and Diddy
Cassie and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend Roc Nation THE BRUNCH at One World Observatory on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Howard is pushing for a notice by Netflix that accounts are "edited and may not reflect complete testimony.” He's also seeking damages. At the time of writing, neither 50 Cent nor Netflix has publicly responded to the lawsuit.

Howard filed a lawsuit against both Diddy and Cassie last July. In it, he alleges that he was sex trafficked by the former couple. He also alleges that the songstress gave him an STD, aborted their child, and more. He's seeking damages for alleged emotional trauma, medical expenses, and lost income.

In December, he was given permission to serve Cassie through alternative means. Reportedly, he was unable to do so under normal circumstances.

