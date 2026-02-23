Get your popcorn ready folks because two of the biggest boxing icons are getting ready to face off again. Floyd Mayweather (49 on Feb. 24) and Manny Pacquiao (47) have officially set a professional rematch for September 19. It will all go down in Las Vegas at the Sphere, which will actually be the event center's first boxing match.

Both competitors sound ready for this showdown, with ESPN catching both of their statements. For Floyd, his confidence is at an all-time high right now. "I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result."

Pacquiao is amped for the opportunity to hand Mayweather his lone professional loss. Heading into this rematch, "Money" Mayweather is 50-0. "Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines."

Manny is Pacquiao 62-8-3, with 39 KOs in his decorated career.

Who Won The Last Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao Fight?

As Pacquiao said, this fight will be broadcast on the streaming platform. With that said, it won't be able to shatter PPV records. However, with it being streamed globally to 325 million subscribers, it's got a great chance set a new one in that regard.

Producers for this Netflix bout are EverWonder Studio, Hidden Empire and Limitless X Holdings. Promoters are Manny Pacquiao Promotions and Mayweather Promotions in partnership with CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.

Both boxers have some exhibition fights ahead of them before this rematch takes place. Mayweather, who recently stepped out of retirement, is supposed to have a match with Mike Tyson this spring.

Pacquiao did so last July and battled then-WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a majority draw. He's got another one with Ruslan Provodnikov coming up on April 18.

If you need a refresher, Mayweather defeated Manny way back in May 2015 by unanimous decision. However, despite all of the anticipation fight itself was anticlimactic for its lack of highlight moments.

But as Manny said, it was a success financially. In the United States it tallied 4.6 million PPV buys and over $410 million in revenue. It also set a gate record with $72.2 million in ticket sales.