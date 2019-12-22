Manny Pacquiao
- SportsManny Pacquiao Has Olympic Boxing Appeal RejectedThe IOC refused to raise the age limits for boxers above its current mark of 40.By Ben Mock
- SportsFloyd Mayweather & KSI To Tag Team Fight Manny Pacquiao & Salt PapiNothing's been completely set in stone yet, but it looks like this could be quite the insane matchup.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsManny Pacquiao Concedes Philippines Presidential Race Amid Huge BlowoutManny Pacquiao had no chance of winning.By Alexander Cole
- SportsManny Pacquiao Announces RetirementAfter an illustrious 26-year boxing career, Manny "Pac-Man" Pacquiao has officially announced his retirement. The boxing legend has political ambitions to run for President of the Philippines in 2022. By Isiah Cowan
- SportsManny Pacquiao Reveals Boxing Plans Amid Presidential CampaignManny Pacquiao made a big revelation about his boxing career recently.By Alexander Cole
- SportsManny Pacquiao To Run For Philippines PresidencyManny Pacquiao's name will be on the ballot in May when the Philippines elect a new president.By Alexander Cole
- SportsManny Pacquiao Pens Heartwarming Message To Fans After Recent LossManny Pacquiao also offered congratulations to his opponent.By Alexander Cole
- SportsManny Pacquiao Reportedly Still Wants A Floyd Mayweather RematchDespite his loss to Yordenis Ugas, Pacquiao is still hungry for more.By Alexander Cole
- SportsManny Pacquiao Reacts After Losing To Yordenis UgasManny Pacquiao has a lot to think about following his most recent fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsManny Pacquiao Claps Back At Floyd Mayweather Regarding His Choice Of OpponentsThese old rivals will never give it up.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsManny Pacquiao Unleashes Hype Video For Errol Spence Jr. FightManny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. will be fighting in August.By Alexander Cole
- SportsManny Pacquiao Announces Fight Against Errol Spence Jr.Manny Pacquiao also revealed the date of the upcoming fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRyan Garcia Claims Manny Pacquiao Fight Is A Done DealRyan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao share a 20-year age gap.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Reveals His Next Boxing OpponentConor McGregor is ready for his next bout.By Alexander Cole
- SportsReturn Of The Mac: Who Will Conor McGregor Fight Next?In the wake of a phenomenal showing against Donald Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246, we weigh up Conor McGregor's options and work out who "The Notorious" is fighting next.By Robert Blair
- SportsConor McGregor Hints At Mayweather MMA Fight, Pacquiao Boxing MatchMcGregor expresses his ambitious boxing goals, including a bout with Manny Pacquiao.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsForbes Reveals The 10 Highest Paid Athletes Of The DecadeSome of these athletes may surprise you.By Alexander Cole
- Sports10 Opponents Floyd Mayweather Needs To FightMayweather's comeback is about to get interesting.By Alexander Cole