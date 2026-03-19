Brandy Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With Shyne And Calls Out Ray J

Brandy has been involved in some internet drama over the past week. It is all because of a recent episode of It Is What It Is, in which Shyne joined Cam'ron and Ma$e for a conversation.

With all of this misinformation circulating online, Brandy hopped on Instagram and delivered the truth about the situation.

"In the late 90’s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne," Brandy wrote. "In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated.’ Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20-years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews."

Brandy Releases A Statement

Brandy then went on to promote her memoir Phases, which is set to drop on March 31st. As Brandy explains, this book is going to explain everything she's gone through, in her own words. She also told Ray J to back off, noting that she never asked for his help in defending her.

"People telling their version of my story is why I am releasing my upcoming memoir “PHASES.” It’s time to tell my truth and debunk many of the misnomers that people think they know about my life," she continued.



Additionally, I rarely release statements and typically ignore stories about me in the headlines even when they’re false. But when I do decide to standup for myself, I handle things on my own. While I love my brother Ray J, I don’t condone or support the messages he’s shared on social media and have not asked him to defend me in any form."