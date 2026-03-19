Brandy Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With Shyne And Calls Out Ray J

BY Alexander Cole
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2019 Black Girls Rock! - Arrivals
NEWARK, NJ - AUGUST 25: Singer-songwriter Brandy attends 2019 Black Girls Rock! at NJ Performing Arts Center on August 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
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After recent comments made by Shyne, Ma$e, Cam'ron, and Ray J, Brandy has released a statement detailing what's real.

Brandy has been involved in some internet drama over the past week. It is all because of a recent episode of It Is What It Is, in which Shyne joined Cam'ron and Ma$e for a conversation.

During this conversation, Shyne and Ma$e spoke about their relationship with Brandy. Cam'ron and the two other men made some snide remarks, and it was all very inappropriate. Subsequently, Ray J was upset and offered up some harsh words directed at the three men involved. He even threatened to get physically violent.

With all of this misinformation circulating online, Brandy hopped on Instagram and delivered the truth about the situation.

"In the late 90’s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne," Brandy wrote. "In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated.’ Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20-years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews."

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Brandy Releases A Statement

Brandy then went on to promote her memoir Phases, which is set to drop on March 31st. As Brandy explains, this book is going to explain everything she's gone through, in her own words. She also told Ray J to back off, noting that she never asked for his help in defending her.

"People telling their version of my story is why I am releasing my upcoming memoir “PHASES.” It’s time to tell my truth and debunk many of the misnomers that people think they know about my life," she continued.
 
Additionally, I rarely release statements and typically ignore stories about me in the headlines even when they’re false. But when I do decide to standup for myself, I handle things on my own. While I love my brother Ray J, I don’t condone or support the messages he’s shared on social media and have not asked him to defend me in any form."

Needless to say, Brandy is sick of people discussing her behind her back. The false narratives have ran their course, and now, she is looking to tell her story, her way.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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