Shyne Claims Ma$e "Hit It First" As Comments About Brandy Enrage Ray J

Shyne issued a clarification about his relationship with Brandy on Instagram, Tuesday, after Ray J took issue with him discussing his sister with Ma$e during an episode of It Is What It Is. Taking to Instagram, Shyne shared a picture of himself, Brandy, and Ray J and wrote: "Let the record reflect I DID NOT 'HIT IT FIRST'…….. Most respectfully." He soundtracked the post to Ray J's 2013 song, "I Hit It First."

Fans in the comments section have been having mixed reactions to the trolling. "Don’t be disrespectful," one user wrote. Another remarked: "The old Shyne back."

Ray J issued a stern warning to Shyne, Ma$e, and Cam'ron in a video on Instagram after the episode aired. "Keep my sister's name out of your mouth, and if not, I'm gonna slap the f*cking daylights out of you when I see you," he warned. "One thing n****s ain't gonna do is talk sh*t about my sister without me going back on these big head ass n****s. Shyne, Ma$e, and Cam. I don't know, I never had a problem with them, but I saw some sh*t today where they gotta know that a n***a gonna come back strong and say some sh*t because a n***a is not gonna let a n***a say anything and laugh and giggle and joke about a n***a's sister without me going big."

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Shyne & Ma$e's Relationships With Brandy

During the interview, Cam'ron brought up Brandy and asked Shyne and Ma$e to address each of their relationships with her and the rumored overlap. "I was special. He came in and wanted to be special too, so I had to let him be special," Ma$e joked.

Shyne added: "No lies told. He was Shaq, he was the champion, he was the MVP. I was Kobe, no pun intended, because they said Kobe was a special friend of Brandy's as well, but I was coming out of high school on the championship team, and he was the superstar, but I definitely did want to be special."