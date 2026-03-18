Shyne Claims Ma$e "Hit It First" As Comments About Brandy Enrage Ray J

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Universal Music Group's After Party Celebrating The 68th GRAMMY Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Shyne attends Universal Music Group's GRAMMY after party at Nya Studios on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Shyne spoke about his relationship with Brandy and the timing overlap between Ma$e's own relationship with her on "It Is What It Is."

Shyne issued a clarification about his relationship with Brandy on Instagram, Tuesday, after Ray J took issue with him discussing his sister with Ma$e during an episode of It Is What It Is. Taking to Instagram, Shyne shared a picture of himself, Brandy, and Ray J and wrote: "Let the record reflect I DID NOT 'HIT IT FIRST'…….. Most respectfully." He soundtracked the post to Ray J's 2013 song, "I Hit It First."

Fans in the comments section have been having mixed reactions to the trolling. "Don’t be disrespectful," one user wrote. Another remarked: "The old Shyne back."

Ray J issued a stern warning to Shyne, Ma$e, and Cam'ron in a video on Instagram after the episode aired. "Keep my sister's name out of your mouth, and if not, I'm gonna slap the f*cking daylights out of you when I see you," he warned. "One thing n****s ain't gonna do is talk sh*t about my sister without me going back on these big head ass n****s. Shyne, Ma$e, and Cam. I don't know, I never had a problem with them, but I saw some sh*t today where they gotta know that a n***a gonna come back strong and say some sh*t because a n***a is not gonna let a n***a say anything and laugh and giggle and joke about a n***a's sister without me going big."

Read More: Michael Jordan Is The Savior NASCAR Has Desperately Needed For Years

Shyne & Ma$e's Relationships With Brandy

During the interview, Cam'ron brought up Brandy and asked Shyne and Ma$e to address each of their relationships with her and the rumored overlap. "I was special. He came in and wanted to be special too, so I had to let him be special," Ma$e joked.

Shyne added: "No lies told. He was Shaq, he was the champion, he was the MVP. I was Kobe, no pun intended, because they said Kobe was a special friend of Brandy's as well, but I was coming out of high school on the championship team, and he was the superstar, but I definitely did want to be special."

Getting more serious, Shyne explained that Brandy was his "dream girl," but he had no idea about her relationship with Ma$e. Eventually, one of their mutual friends clued them in on the situation.

Read More: Dwight Howard’s Latest Scandal Reignites Years Of Controversy

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Music Ray J Threatens To Slap Cam'ron, Ma$e & Shyne For Speaking On Brandy
FINNESSE2TYMES Mixer Music Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Comments 0