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Relationships
Shyne Claims Ma$e "Hit It First" As Comments About Brandy Enrage Ray J
Shyne spoke about his relationship with Brandy and the timing overlap between Ma$e's own relationship with her on "It Is What It Is."
By
Cole Blake
March 18, 2026