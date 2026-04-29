Rick Ross & French Montana To Face Off In “Verzuz” Battle

BY Caroline Fisher
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Rick Ross French Montana "Verzuz"
MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 26: (L-R) French Montana, Rick Ross Attend Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at El Tucan on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Mr. Hospitality)
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Rick Ross and French Montana will go head-to-head on May 7, and the battle can be streamed on Apple Music.

The next major Verzuz battle has officially been announced, and fans can't wait. Rick Ross and French Montana are scheduled to go head-to-head on May 7, per Complex. The battle will be available to stream on Apple Music. As expected, social media users are out in full force, sharing their predictions of what's to come.

"Ross got the better catalog and is the better rapper . Ross is going to be the clear winner especially after the new verzuz format live on stage . French got hits but isn’t good live performer," one Twitter/X user claims. "Well French has a couple hits too, won't be so easy for rozay," another argues. Someone else says, "Love both they discography I will enjoy this."

The face-off will follow Tyrese and Tank's Verzuz battle, which took place in Los Angeles late last month. It earned big reactions from viewers, as Tyrese walked off mid-battle, argued with Trey Songz, and more.

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Tyrese & Tank's Verzuz Battle

As reactions to the match-up continued to roll in, Ray J even hopped online to share his unfiltered take on it, making his feelings abundantly clear. "TYRESE IS TRAsh - I was trash too on [Verzuz]! - but this was worse!" he declared.

"I ain't seen the whole Verzuz, but I know Tyrese was trash," Ray J continued. "Tyrese was worse than I was on Verzuz. I can just feel the turtleneck and the anxiety in his voice and in his mood... I think Tank won. And that's before I even finish watching it. But I can feel the anxiety and the insecurity in Tyrese's voice and his look and his mannerisms."

"Tyrese is completely trash," he concluded. "He always has been. I didn't just say it, the Roc said it as well. Even though he's from Watts, there's much more talented people from Watts that should've got a chance to drink the Coca-Cola bottle and experience love and life."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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