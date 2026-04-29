Rick Ross & French Montana To Face Off In “Verzuz” Battle

The next major Verzuz battle has officially been announced, and fans can't wait. Rick Ross and French Montana are scheduled to go head-to-head on May 7, per Complex. The battle will be available to stream on Apple Music. As expected, social media users are out in full force, sharing their predictions of what's to come.

"Ross got the better catalog and is the better rapper . Ross is going to be the clear winner especially after the new verzuz format live on stage . French got hits but isn’t good live performer," one Twitter/X user claims. "Well French has a couple hits too, won't be so easy for rozay," another argues. Someone else says, "Love both they discography I will enjoy this."

The face-off will follow Tyrese and Tank's Verzuz battle, which took place in Los Angeles late last month. It earned big reactions from viewers, as Tyrese walked off mid-battle, argued with Trey Songz, and more.

Tyrese & Tank's Verzuz Battle

As reactions to the match-up continued to roll in, Ray J even hopped online to share his unfiltered take on it, making his feelings abundantly clear. "TYRESE IS TRAsh - I was trash too on [Verzuz]! - but this was worse!" he declared.

"I ain't seen the whole Verzuz, but I know Tyrese was trash," Ray J continued. "Tyrese was worse than I was on Verzuz. I can just feel the turtleneck and the anxiety in his voice and in his mood... I think Tank won. And that's before I even finish watching it. But I can feel the anxiety and the insecurity in Tyrese's voice and his look and his mannerisms."

"Tyrese is completely trash," he concluded. "He always has been. I didn't just say it, the Roc said it as well. Even though he's from Watts, there's much more talented people from Watts that should've got a chance to drink the Coca-Cola bottle and experience love and life."