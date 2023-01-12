All Tyrese wanted to do was show support for Will Smith, but Ray J didn’t appreciate Eddie Murphy being caught up in the message. This week, Hollywood’s rich and famous gathered together for the 2023 Golden Globes. While the ceremony was arguably lackluster, host Jerrod Carmichael stirred the pot with his controversial remarks.

However, it was Eddie Murphy who stole the show by sliding in a joke about Smith. As he accepted his Cecil B. DeMille Award, Murphy gave advice to rising stars. He added, “It’s very simple. You just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business… and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth!”

The joke was well-received, and later, Murphy told reporters that he has nothing but love for the Smiths, as well as Chris Rock. Yet, Tyrese emerged on Instagram with a note because he wasn’t happy to see Smith as the butt of Hollywood’s jokes.

“I’m just saying man…. Move on already,” he continued. “I just watched EMANCIPATION for the 3rd time I just can’t believe how masterful this overall movie is…. #MyBrothersKeeper.”

In a follow-up, Ray J slid in a comment section to call out Tyrese. It looks like Ray believed the Fast * Furious actor was going after Murphy.

“Tyrese better mind his own biz!” Ray opened. “You not on Eddie level!!! To think you can tell Axel Foley or Hakeem the Prince of Zamunda to ‘move on already’??”

The Love & Hip Hop star called Murphy a “real legend” and told Tyrese to “show some respect.”

“Before Will slap you back to your reality!” he added. “Yeah I said it! You know how I feel about you and your antics! Don’t play with my mentors!! It wont end well!!”

Some believe this tension is all for publicity, but you can decide for yourself. Check out more from Ray’s reaction above.