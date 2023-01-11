The estate of Whitney Houston has responded to Jerrod Carmichael’s controversial joke referencing the late singer from the Golden Globes. In a statement provided to TMZ, they said that the joke was “in poor taste.”

As for what Carmichael said, he joked: “So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ? SEPTEMBER 15: Singer Whitney Houston is seen performing on stage during the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke, and felt it was in poor taste,” the responding statement reads.

Houston accidentally drowned in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel in 2012. At the time, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office cited drowning and the “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use” as the cause of her death.

The estate weren’t the only ones unhappy with Carmichael’s joke. Users on Twitter criticized the comedian as well.

One wrote: “I didn’t like that Whitney Houston joke at all. That was so tasteless and disrespectful to her.”

Another agreed: “Pls never hire this guy again. Horrible host.”

Houston wasn’t the only celebrity that Carmichael referenced while hosting the event. He also targeted Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology with one of his jokes.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned,” he remarked. “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

Miscavige is a member of the Church of Scientology; however, she hasn’t made a public appearance since 2007. She’s married to Scientology leader David Miscavige.

Check out Jerrod Carmichael’s opening to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards below.

