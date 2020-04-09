plaques
- MusicTory Lanez Earns New Gold & Platinum Certifications As An Independent ArtistTory Lanez continues to succeed while behind bars.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.6K Views
- MusicKanye West Receives Four New Platinum Certifications From The RIAANew multi-plat entries in the rapper and pop culture provocateur's catalog include "Graduation," "Follow God," and "Runaway."ByGabriel Bras Nevares1270 Views
- MusicScHoolboy Q Gets New Platinum & Gold Certifications Before ReturnSome of the awarded songs going platinum (or multi-platinum) are "Collard Greens," "Numb Numb Juice," and "Man Of The Year."ByGabriel Bras Nevares1100 Views
- AnticsSoulja Boy Responds To Houston Goons "Robbing" Him After NBA YoungBoy CommentsA group of Houston goons claims to have stolen one of Soulja Boy's platinum plaques, but the rapper says you can find his plaques at any studio in the city.ByAlex Zidel48.6K Views
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Shows Off His Collection Of Plaques & Previews Unreleased TrackThe unreleased tune was fitting for the braggadocious post. ByMadusa S.3.5K Views
- NumbersDaBaby Secures Colossal Haul Of Gold & Platinum PlaquesDuring a recent concert in Orlando, Florida, DaBaby was presented with a colossal haul of gold and platinum plaques. ByMitch Findlay2.6K Views
- Music21 Savage Secures A Batch Of Gold & Platinum Plaques21 Savage can officially line his walls with eight new platinum and gold certifications, stemming from four of his albums. ByMitch Findlay2.3K Views
- MusicRowdy Rebel Praises Bobby Shmurda As "Computers" Goes GoldRowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda's classic track from 2014 has hit a new milestone.ByAlexander Cole3.0K Views
- GramAce Hood Brought To Tears Over Thoughtful Christmas GiftAce Hood's wife Shelah Marie got the rapper some plaques to mark his achievements as an independent artist.ByAlexander Cole5.7K Views
- RelationshipsDaniLeigh Displays DaBaby's Plaque Hanging In Her HomeHer track "Famous" was playing in the background of her social media post.ByErika Marie18.0K Views
- NumbersKodak Black Expands Collection Of Gold & Platinum PlaquesWith his new album "Bill Israel" having recently dropped, Kodak Black has officially grown his collection of gold and platinum plaques by seven. ByMitch Findlay13.4K Views
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Officially Hits 50 Gold & Platinum PlaquesYoungBoy Never Broke Again hits a major milestone, securing an impressive total of fifty gold and platinum certifications. ByMitch Findlay56.0K Views
- NumbersLogic Flexes Ridiculous Collection Of Golds & PlatinumsLogic emerges from his retirement escapades to issue a gargantuan flex, showing off a hefty collection of gold and platinum plaques. ByMitch Findlay3.9K Views
- NewsBirdman Releases New Single "Plaques" With Young GreatnessBirdman drops his new single "Plaques", featuring the late Young Greatness.ByAlex Zidel3.6K Views
- NumbersJeezy Adds Three Platinum Plaques To The WallFollowing the reveal that he'd be getting his own show on Fox, Jeezy took it back to the music with three new platinum plaques. ByMitch Findlay11.0K Views
- NumbersLil Wayne Secure 30 New Platinum PlaquesFollowing the release of his updated "Carter V," Lil Wayne doubled his number of platinum plaques with thirty new certifications. ByMitch Findlay17.2K Views
- NumbersA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Earns Slew Of Platinum PlaquesWith eight new certifications, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie welcomes a host of platinum plaques into his already epic collection. ByMitch Findlay5.9K Views
- NumbersBig Sean & 2 Chainz Collect Abundance Of New PlaquesLooks like 2 Chainz and Big Sean will be adding a healthy number of gold and platinum plaques to their respective collections.ByMitch Findlay3.2K Views
- NumbersYoungBoy Never Broke Again Adds 4 Plaques To His CollectionYoungBoy Never Broke Again secures another batch of gold and platinum plaques for his collection. ByMitch Findlay16.8K Views
- NumbersJ. Cole Earns A Slew Of New Platinum & Gold PlaquesJ. Cole may not have dropped new music in a while but he's still getting tons of platinum and gold plaques. ByAlex Zidel7.5K Views
