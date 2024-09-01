Tory Lanez Earns New Gold & Platinum Certifications As An Independent Artist

BYGabriel Bras Nevares258 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Triller After Dark
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: 2 Chainz and Tory Lanez attend Triller After Dark on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Triller)
Tory Lanez continues to succeed while behind bars.

Tory Lanez is dropping a whole lot of music from prison right now, one of two key factors in his continued albeit incarcerated success. Of course, the other factor is just how popular his art remains, as evidence by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) handing him new certification plaques for various sales milestones as of Wednesday (August 28). Moreover, these are a Gold certification for the album Alone At Prom, a triple Platinum certification for the song "The Color Violet," and a Gold plaque each for the songs "Hurts Me" featuring Trippie Redd and Yoko Gold, "Lavender Sunflower," and "Lady Of Namek." All of these releases came out independently via Umbrella Records.

Furthermore, this adds to Tory Lanez's other impressive streaming and sales achievements as of late while he completes his prison sentence. For example, the aforementioned "The Color Violet" became the first song to reach over a billion streams across all platforms without any editorial playlist support at all. He is now the first artist to achieve a goal of this fashion, and probably feels incredibly grateful for his fans' continued support. Say what you will about the Canadian creative's crimes and statements, but his art continues to resonate.

Read More: Tory Lanez's "Relevant Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Case Shot Down By Attorney General

Tory Lanez's New Gold & Platinum Plaques

Elsewhere, Tory Lanez is also making some big life changes while in jail, such as finishing high school and pursuing a college education. I’m great,” he told Adin Ross during a recent phone call. “I know that a lot of people sometimes when they hear prison or they hear somebody’s down, they think n****’s in the corner somewhere bawling his eyes out. [...] A n***a just graduated high school, enrolled in college. Never thought I’d do that. But I’m taking this moment and I’m taking advantage over everything that’s good. I’m a f***ing high school dropout that just graduated high school. That s**t matters to me. So, it’s the small things that just have me feeling good about life right now."

All in all, this is a part of the process of Tory Lanez "bettering [himself] in every single way" after landing "in a great space mentally." There's still a lot of speculation over what really happened in the Megan Thee Stallion case, but at least he's not stressing out too much over it. At least, that's what we see in the public eye. This focus on self-betterment, accountability, and perseverant progress is much more important than trying to change history.

Read More: Joe Budden Speculates That Tory Lanez Was Set Up In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...