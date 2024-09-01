Tory Lanez Earns New Gold & Platinum Certifications As An Independent Artist

Tory Lanez continues to succeed while behind bars.

Tory Lanez is dropping a whole lot of music from prison right now, one of two key factors in his continued albeit incarcerated success. Of course, the other factor is just how popular his art remains, as evidence by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) handing him new certification plaques for various sales milestones as of Wednesday (August 28). Moreover, these are a Gold certification for the album Alone At Prom, a triple Platinum certification for the song "The Color Violet," and a Gold plaque each for the songs "Hurts Me" featuring Trippie Redd and Yoko Gold, "Lavender Sunflower," and "Lady Of Namek." All of these releases came out independently via Umbrella Records.

Furthermore, this adds to Tory Lanez's other impressive streaming and sales achievements as of late while he completes his prison sentence. For example, the aforementioned "The Color Violet" became the first song to reach over a billion streams across all platforms without any editorial playlist support at all. He is now the first artist to achieve a goal of this fashion, and probably feels incredibly grateful for his fans' continued support. Say what you will about the Canadian creative's crimes and statements, but his art continues to resonate.

Tory Lanez's New Gold & Platinum Plaques

Elsewhere, Tory Lanez is also making some big life changes while in jail, such as finishing high school and pursuing a college education. I’m great,” he told Adin Ross during a recent phone call. “I know that a lot of people sometimes when they hear prison or they hear somebody’s down, they think n****’s in the corner somewhere bawling his eyes out. [...] A n***a just graduated high school, enrolled in college. Never thought I’d do that. But I’m taking this moment and I’m taking advantage over everything that’s good. I’m a f***ing high school dropout that just graduated high school. That s**t matters to me. So, it’s the small things that just have me feeling good about life right now."

All in all, this is a part of the process of Tory Lanez "bettering [himself] in every single way" after landing "in a great space mentally." There's still a lot of speculation over what really happened in the Megan Thee Stallion case, but at least he's not stressing out too much over it. At least, that's what we see in the public eye. This focus on self-betterment, accountability, and perseverant progress is much more important than trying to change history.