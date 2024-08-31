Tory Lanez Treats Fans To Three New Tracks For His Prison Tapes Pack

This might be Tory's best week yet.

Tory Lanez is already putting in so much work while behind bars. So, as fans, we are extremely appreciative that his going above and beyond this week. If you haven't been keeping up with his musical output as of late, the rapper and singer has been dropping a two-piece every weekend for over a month. It's all for his new Prison Tapes series/playlist, and it originally started with him uncovering some old recordings throughout multiple eras in his career.

He's still doing that, but as of late Tory Lanez has been putting in extra hours to record new material while in prison. Making things even more impressive is that the quality of the tracks is up to snuff with artists who have the benefit of recording in an actual studio. It seems that each Tory fan has their favorite set of tracks from these weekly releases, and ours might be this one. This time through, he's delivering a never before seen three-pack. "Appellate Court Freestyle", which features AWOL$, "Tommie's Interlude", and "Basement" are the titles. The first is probably out favorite and arguably features Lanez's best rapping performance as he airs out his stresses, his views on the double standards in society and more.

"Appellate Court Freestyle" / "Tommie's Interlude" / "Basement" - Tory Lanez & AWOL$

Quotable Lyrics From "Appellate Court Freestyle - Prison Tapes":