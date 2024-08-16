Tory Lanez Gets Arrogant On "Featherweight" & Melodic On "F&V" For His Prison Tapes Playlist

Tory clocks back in for his weekend "Prison Tapes" shift.

Tory Lanez is back for week number seven of his new "Prison Tapes" playlist as he drops off "Featherweight" and "F&V". As with all of these two-packs, the Canadian rapper is showing off his duality as an artist. On "Featherweight", Tory Lanez is giving you his more confident and aggressive spitting. Contrastingly, on "F&V", which stands for "F*** & Vibe", the Brampton resident if getting into his more sexy and sensual side. Him going in this direction each week is a smart move, as he knows his fanbase is nearly split on which lane he excels the most in. However, we believe that "Featherweight" clears "F&V" and by quite a longshot as well.

Overall, both singles are fairly repetitive, but "F&V" is almost too one-note. The chorus repeats, "She just wanna f*** and vibe, f*** and vibe, f*** and vibe, oh", 16 times. `The storyline he presents here is woman who's running away from her problems by going out to nightclubs and getting into it with tons of sexual partners. It's not as compelling or captivating as "Featherweight". Here, Tory lets everyone know around him who's the big fish. "Jumpin' outside of that orange and red Ferrari, I look like a Cheez-It / N****, you know as soon as the beef lit, it ain't no peace-in". It'll be interesting to hear the debate around the tracks this time around, so we want to hear what you think of them, and which one your favorite is.

"Featherweight" & "F&V" - Tory Lanez

Quotable Lyrics From "Featherweight":

You lil' n****s are featherweight

Cookingware I get another plate

Ain't no pardon for you n****s

Pillowtalkin', saying s*** that I would never say

Superstar when I pull up

Make a b**** hesitate then levitate