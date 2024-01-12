Kanye West Receives Four New Platinum Certifications From The RIAA

Kanye West is allegedly going to drop Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign this year, as unlikely and controversial as it seems. Although it's been a hectic, often scrutinized, rightfully criticized, but still engaging few years for him, his older catalog and even recent hits still get so much love from the community. If you want evidence of that, look no further than Ye's four new platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. They recently confirmed some new plaques, all of which represent his songs– and one album– that sold over one million units again, as they continue to rake in numbers after reaching this milestone at least once before.

Furthermore, these new accolades include Kanye West's album Graduation, which was just certified seven times platinum. As far as songs, these are "All Of The Lights" from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010), also seven times platinum, "Runaway" off of the same project, and "Follow God" off of Jesus Is King (2019). Respectively, these songs went five and two times platinum. In fact, this isn't the only commercial resurgence that the 46-year-old experienced as of late, as his 2016 LP The Life Of Pablo recently re-entered the Billboard 200 chart.

Kanye West's New Platinum Certifications

Despite everything he does to put his career and reputation in a grave, the weight of his talents and astonishments is too heavy to lessen. While there is still plenty of potential for Kanye West to come back with more amazing material, fans are also very grateful with what we've gotten so far. Some would rather that he stop at this point, especially as his inner circle and key artistic tenants seem so far away from him. For example, Pusha T allegedly blasted his former G.O.O.D. Music partner in reportedly leaked text messages.

Meanwhile, with his Hebrew apology to the Jewish community for his antisemitism in mind, there is hope that he will revert his regressions into bigotry. But we never quite know with Kanye, do we? All we can hope for right now is that he focuses on his career, craft, and artistry rather than his public perception or feuds. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

