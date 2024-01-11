Kanye West And Bianca Censori Bundle Up For Walk Around Los Angeles

It's been a turbulent time for Kanye West so far this year. Even though we're less than two weeks into 2024 there's already been plenty of trouble for the rapper. He reportedly owes nearly a million in taxes and is facing a new lawsuit after punching a fan seeking out an autograph. All the while texts from former collaborator and ally Pusha T leaked online leading fans to speculate that they have beef.

While all of this has been going on West has been spending plenty of time with girlfriend Bianca Censori. He's been repeatedly posting pictures of her in some notable outfits, some of which are quite scant. In one particularly strange post, he promised that 2024 was a year for "no pants." In the accompanying picture of Censori that came with the post, she lived up to that promise. Now the pair have been spotted making their way around Los Angeles in a new series of pictures shared by TMZ. Check out the pictures at the link below.

Kanye West And Bianca Censori Out And About Again

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

While all of this is going on, West has reportedly been working on a new album. The project is called Vultures and it's a collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign. It was originally slated to be released in December but has gone through a series of new release dates ever since.

The album was supposed to be released tonight January 12, but that release date was eventually wiped from online copies of the record. Earlier today though, a new potential release date appeared. The album is now expected to be released next week on January 19. What do you think of new photos of Kanye West and Binaca Censori back in Los Angeles amid some cold weather? Let us know in the comment section below.

