Pusha T Slams Kanye West In Allegedly Leaked Text Messages

Kanye West and Pusha T have a pretty complicated history, one that soured quick in the past few years. While they're very frequent collaborators and close friends, it seems their relationship strained quite heavily, especially considering Ye's controversies. Moreover, when an alleged text message from Push to the Yeezy mogul leaked online (date unknown), fans went into a frenzy. We want to emphasize that this isn't confirmed to be real, but is rather just an online upload that is still speculative. Still, it's surprising to see, but not because of their rift; rather, it's because of the other celebrities like Diddy and Jennifer Lopez that he brings up.

"I put out the song because he dissed me and mentioned my wife in a song,” Pusha T allegedly sent to Kanye West, referencing their beef with a certain Toronto superstar. “You let Drake disrespect you, your wife, and your family. That’s why you can’t get your wife to respect you. Don’t blame me, Kanye. I would never shoot anybody for you, you would snitch on me. Shyne changed his name to Moses and turned Jew. Please don’t compare me to him. Puff was better off without J. Lo., she was a whore. I’ve held you down, and you don’t appreciate me."

Meanwhile, this is what the Virginia MC said about the Chicago rapper's antisemitic behavior in a December 2022 XXL interview. "It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around,” Pusha T posited. “It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years.

"He’s not speaking to me now," he continued. "If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars with Alex Jones, in which Kanye praised Adolf Hitler]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it." For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and Pusha T, come back to HNHH.

