Kanye West Calls Out Nas & Pusha T In Resurfaced Clip

Kanye West slammed Nas and Pusha T in a newly leaked clip taken from a never-before-released documentary. The resurfaced video has been circulating on social media over the weekend. In it, Ye accused the artists of trying to use him for their collaborations with West back in 2018.

“The f*ck I’m doing giving (‘Gonna Love You’) to f*cking Teyana? What the f*ck I’m doing giving that DAYTONA album to Pusha?” he says, as noted by Hip-Hop-N-More. “That sh*t was three Dark Fantasies that I gave away. ‘Cops Shot The Kid’, Nas rapping all God damn offbeat on it, don’t even wanna shoot a video, then shoot the video, don’t even tell me. These motherf*ckers don’t appreciate me. All these motherf*ckers is trynna use me.”

Kanye & Pusha T At The "MNIMN" Listening Party

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Kanye West and Pusha T attend the "MNIMN" listening event at Industria Superstudio on September 11, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In the time since the clip, Kanye produced half of Pusha’s It’s Almost Dry so it appears the two made amends afterward. Following West's infamous antisemitism scandal in 2022, Pusha revealed that the two of them weren't on speaking terms anymore.

Kanye West Slams Nas, Pusha T, & More

SCATHING rant by Kanye West about GOOD Music,Universal,Adidas & his contributions to music pic.twitter.com/04jJFaxO76 — ChainsnatchersTV (@ChainsnatcherTV) October 1, 2023

“It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around,” he told XXL at the time. “It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years… He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff (on InfoWars). I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.“ Check out West's resurfaced clip above.

