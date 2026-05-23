50 Cent Reacts To Floyd Mayweather's Paternity Drama & Scamming Claims

Floyd Mayweather recently filed a lawsuit claiming a business associate scammed him out of $175 million, and he has some other legal matters to handle. A court recently ordered him to pay $1 million in child support after they found him to be the father of the baby of one of the dancers in his Las Vegas club. The boxer's going through a lot these days, and many fans had one question on their mind: What will 50 Cent say about all of this?

After all, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have infamous beef with each other, so many folks expected the G-Unit mogul to troll him swiftly. But it seems like that might not be the case, at least per the Instagram posts that appeared recently. 50 seemed to take a bit more of an empathetic approach with his responses to Mayweather's woes... Unless it's pure sarcasm.

"Congratulations champ Beautiful baby girl, f**k the other bulls**t," he captioned his post about the paternity drama. "Hey champ call my phone, we will get that back right quick ! It’s a good thing you bought all them buildings in NY," Fif captioned the IG post about the scamming claims.

50 Cent's Floyd Mayweather Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent's beef with Floyd Mayweather was once just a worst case scenario. They used to be very good friends and business partners, even trying to launch a boxing promotion company called TMT. But when Floyd allegedly failed to financially hodl up his end of the bargain while he was in prison, 50 took all that money to manage his own firm.

Since then, 50 Cent's been trolling Floyd Mayweather endlessly, and they have a notorious pop culture dynamic these days. With this new drama facing the boxer, it's unsurprising that the rapper has to chime in.

But again, maybe he has more sympathy this time around. Seems completely out of his playbook, but stranger things have happened.