50 Cent Reacts To Floyd Mayweather's Paternity Drama & Scamming Claims

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Reacts Floyd Mayweather Paternity Drama Scamming Claims
Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent poses for photos with Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and guard Killian Hayes (3) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) and guard Nique Clifford (5) and center Dylan Cardwell (32) after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have an infamous beef stemming from a harsh fallout, but 50 might be actually trying to support him this time.

Floyd Mayweather recently filed a lawsuit claiming a business associate scammed him out of $175 million, and he has some other legal matters to handle. A court recently ordered him to pay $1 million in child support after they found him to be the father of the baby of one of the dancers in his Las Vegas club. The boxer's going through a lot these days, and many fans had one question on their mind: What will 50 Cent say about all of this?

After all, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have infamous beef with each other, so many folks expected the G-Unit mogul to troll him swiftly. But it seems like that might not be the case, at least per the Instagram posts that appeared recently. 50 seemed to take a bit more of an empathetic approach with his responses to Mayweather's woes... Unless it's pure sarcasm.

"Congratulations champ Beautiful baby girl, f**k the other bulls**t," he captioned his post about the paternity drama. "Hey champ call my phone, we will get that back right quick ! It’s a good thing you bought all them buildings in NY," Fif captioned the IG post about the scamming claims.

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50 Cent's Floyd Mayweather Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent's beef with Floyd Mayweather was once just a worst case scenario. They used to be very good friends and business partners, even trying to launch a boxing promotion company called TMT. But when Floyd allegedly failed to financially hodl up his end of the bargain while he was in prison, 50 took all that money to manage his own firm.

Since then, 50 Cent's been trolling Floyd Mayweather endlessly, and they have a notorious pop culture dynamic these days. With this new drama facing the boxer, it's unsurprising that the rapper has to chime in.

But again, maybe he has more sympathy this time around. Seems completely out of his playbook, but stranger things have happened.

We'll see if Mayweather responds to any of this or if he will just ignore and move on. Seeing them finally bury the hatchet would certainly be a wild plot twist in their history.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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