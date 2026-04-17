50 Cent Pokes Fun At Floyd Mayweather's Alleged Financial Ruin

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Pokes Fun Floyd Mayweather Alleged Financial Ruin
Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent poses for photos with Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and guard Killian Hayes (3) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) and guard Nique Clifford (5) and center Dylan Cardwell (32) after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Floyd Mayweather was recently hit with a $7.3 million tax lien from the IRS, and 50 Cent can't help but laugh at his foe.

Floyd Mayweather is one of the highest-earning athletes in the world, but he's allegedly no stranger to financial trouble and debt. Amid reports that the IRS hit him with a $7.3 million tax lien, his longtime foe 50 Cent reportedly couldn't help but laugh at his misfortune.

According to Diverse Mentality on Twitter, 50 uploaded and later deleted an Instagram post this week showing a supposed IRS class on how Mayweather allegedly lost a lot of money and mishandled his finances. "Damn Champ popped and panicking," he allegedly wrote. "I told him let me read the contracts you can't trust them. AI's a f***ing Harvard graduate they will knock the money off right in front of you fool. SMH now look!"

Per Complex, the tax lien is reportedly over allegedly unpaid federal taxes from 2018 and 2023 and joins other financial controversies and mismanagement allegations. Of course, this is Fif we're talking about, so his perspective will always be more at his expense. But it seems like things continue to grow complicated for the legendary boxer, and his foes won't help.

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50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather's Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather's beef stems from business as well. A partnership broke down in 2012, specifically over claims that Mayweather didn't support the TMT Promotions venture with 50. Their years-long friendship and dynamic quickly vanished in the years following, with many trolls and attacks flying back and forth. Most infamously, the rapper continues to troll the boxer for alleged illiteracy.

Other ways in which the G-Unit mogul has clowned Floyd include jokes about a $340 million lawsuit dispute with Showtime. For the record, the boxer and his team have denied assumptions that he's facing a lot of financial trouble. There are also questions around his Manny Pacquiao rematch and its specifics that contribute to this overall narrative, which he and his team deny the veracity of.

As such, we only wonder what else might happen between these two and if Fif will ever leave Mayweather alone. Elsewhere, 50 Cent's appearance in the Street Fighter trailer has fans pretty excited for the video game adaptation.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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