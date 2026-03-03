Logan Paul Reveals How Much Money Floyd Mayweather Still Owes Him

BY Alexander Cole
Boxing: Paul vs Chavez Jr.
Jun 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Social media personality Logan Paul attends the boxing match between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Floyd Mayweather has been accused of going broke, and Logan Paul's latest allegation seems to corroborate those claims.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather made a mockery of the sport of boxing back in 2021 when they fought each other. Overall, their exhibition match was a complete joke, and everyone watching knew it. The two barely touched each other, especially as Floyd simply danced around the ring, avoiding punches.

It was another example of why Jake Paul is considered to be the better boxer of the family. It was also yet another example of how Floyd Mayweather is content taking on exhibition matches that only hinder his legacy.

In 2026, Mayweather is set to reboot his exhibition match ambitions. For instance, it is believed that Floyd could fight Mike Tyson as soon as next month. In June, he is set to take on Mike Zambidis. Subsequently, he will have a rematch against Manny Pacquiao in September. A rematch that is a decade too late, at this point.

Having said that, there has been a discourse surrounding Mayweather's financial situation, and whether or not he is taking on these fights to make back the cash he's lost. According to Logan Paul, that is very much the case.

Logan Paul Calls Out Floyd Mayweather

In a recent video, Logan Paul spoke about his fight with Mayweather and how, for years following the event, he struggled to get paid in full. While he has received some cash here and there, he still hasn't received the full amount. In fact, Paul is still waiting on $1.5 million.

Some might say this is pocket change for Paul. However, that is not the point. He is allegedly owed this money, and therefore, he wants what he's owed. As for Mayweather, the fact that he won't pay the $1.5 million suggests his financial situation is in dire straits.

Ultimately, it is sad to see a legend like Mayweather reduce himself to these exhibition fights that, quite frankly, aren't very entertaining. His legacy is being tarnished, and these three fights throughout 2026 will likely have a continuous negative effect on his perception.

