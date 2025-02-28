Jake Paul Claims He'd Knock Out "Bum" Floyd Mayweather In Two Rounds

BY Elias Andrews
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Jake Paul is seen at Crypto.com Arena on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Floyd Mayweather mocked Jake Paul during an interview, and the latter clapped back with some bold trash talk.

Jake Paul is feeling himself. The social media star has become one of the biggest names in boxing thanks to his recent bout against Mike Tyson. One person who isn't impressed by Paul's recent achievements is Floyd "Money" Mayweather. The legendary boxer was dismissive of the amateur during a recent stint on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Jake Paul, being the opportunist that he is, took to social media and bombed on Mayweather with a barrage of insults. He's ready for a fight if "Money" is.

Floyd Mayweather told Fallon that he would not have a problem taking down Jake Paul in the ring. "Easy," he asserted. "At 48, too easy." The man who took down a retired Tyson did not appreciate the slagging. It took less than a day for Paul to fire off a response via Twitter. And he brought it. He reminded fans Floyd Mayweather received a black eye from YouTuber Deji during a 2022 exhibition bout. "You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it," Paul wrote. "Deji hahahah." The social media star then threw his hat in the ring, and promised to take Mayweather down in two rounds. "I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can’t sniff Mike Tyson’s toe," he asserted.

Did Jake Paul Challenge Floyd Mayweather?

This is not the first time Jake Paul has tried to bait Mayweather. The social media star claimed that he was approached by Mayweather and his team during an NBA game in 2023. He admitted words were exchanged, but told his Instagram followers that he did not want to have a confrontation that could lead to arrests. "I don't need to prove my toughness. I'm not going to sit there and try to fight 50 dudes," he asserted. Jake Paul flipped the situation and questioned why Mayweather was avoiding him in the ring. He went on a Twitter tirade about wanting to please the fans.

"Floyd will not see me 1 on 1 in a real fight," Jake Paul wrote. "That's a fact. His team has hit my team numerous times to do one of his 'exhibitions.' Now he ambushes me." The amateur boxer urged "Money" to challenge him proper, so that everybody wins. "Come see me in the ring," he added. "Real fight, no exhibition robbing fans bullsh*t." Floyd Mayweather has already fought Jake's brother, Logan, so it feels like a matter of time before these two hash it out.

