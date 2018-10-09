tax lien
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Reportedly Owes Over $500K, Feds Hit Her With Tax LienWendy Williams could lose her NYC condo if she doesn't pay up soon.ByCaroline Fisher5.8K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Facing $100K Tax Lien: DetailsThis tax lien comes amid numerous lawsuits.ByAlexander Cole275 Views
- Pop CultureLil Pump Facing Massive Tax BillLil Pump is in the crosshairs of the IRSByBen Mock1.9K Views
- Pop CultureChris Brown Hit With $4M In Taxes As He Unveils Huge Clothing CollectionChris Brown also revealed that he had to build a “department store” on his property for his massive collection of clothes.ByAron A.2.6K Views
- GossipLil Pump At Risk Of Losing $5 Million Miami Mansion: ReportOver $1.6 million in unpaid taxes could result in rapper Lil Pump having his Miami mansion seized by the IRS.ByAlex Zidel17.8K Views
- GossipLil Pump & His Company Sued By American Express Over $26K Bill: ReportThis news comes months after it was reported that the rapper was hit with an $89K tax lien by the government.ByErika Marie26.6K Views
- GramLil Pump Calls Cap On Reports That He Isn't Paying TaxesLil Pump is refuting reports that the IRS recently hit him with a tax lien.ByAlexander Cole1138 Views
- MusicJuelz Santana Hit With $33K Tax Lien While He's Locked UpJuelz Santana hasn't paid his condo fees for over two years.ByRose Lilah5.2K Views
- MusicOffset Finally Settles $210K Tax Lien In Georgia: ReportOffset and the IRS have finally settled things.ByChantilly Post6.8K Views
- NumbersLil' Kim Receives Tax Lien For 60K From IRS Months After BankruptcyFinancial stress is no fun for anyone.ByArielle London4.3K Views
- GossipMo'Nique's Multiple Tax Liens Add Up To $620K Owed To The IRSAnother $60K was just attached.ByErika Marie2.1K Views
- GossipOffset Allegedly Owes $210K In Back Taxes: ReportA few diamond rings and a chain should cover that.ByAron A.6.2K Views
- MusicJermaine Dupri Reportedly Hit With $200K Tax Lien By State Of GeorgiaUncle Sam's looking for Jermaine.ByChantilly Post2.2K Views
- MusicYoung Thug Hit With Another Tax Lien, Owes State Of Georgia $175K: ReportYoung Thug's got some accounting to take care of.ByChantilly Post1.7K Views
- Pop CultureK. Michelle Reportedly Owes Over $16K Back In TaxesUncle Sam's looking for K. Michelle. ByChantilly Post3.9K Views
- GossipYoung Thug Hit With $145K Tax Lien: ReportGeorgia wants Thugger to pay up.ByAron A.2.5K Views
- MusicWaka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Reportedly Owe $35K In Back TaxesThe two "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" stars are in big trouble.ByAlex Zidel8.7K Views
- EntertainmentKatt Williams Reportedly Receives $300K Lien For Unpaid TaxesKatt Williams owes the state of Georgia some serious cash. ByChantilly Post6.8K Views
- MusicRick Ross Clears IRS Debt After Paying Off Another $1 Million On $5.7 Million Bill: ReportRick Ross probably feeling really good today. ByChantilly Post4.1K Views
- MusicRick Ross Drops $4.6M To Settle Tax Debt With The IRS: ReportRick Ross handed over a few M's to the IRS.ByAron A.15.3K Views