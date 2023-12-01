Travis Scott Facing $100K Tax Lien: Details

Travis Scott is currently going through numerous lawsuits related to the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Overall, he could have to shell out upwards of $1 billion due to these lawsuits. However, he is currently in the deposition process and there is no telling when all of this will come to a head. That said, it seems as though Scott is now going through a new monetary issue, according to The Blast.

It has been revealed that the artist owes the IRS $106,968.18 in back taxes. This is for the year 2021, which was not very long ago. As a result of his debt, he has been hit with a tax lien. He will now have to pay the money back quickly, or face harsh penalties and interest rates. As for the Astroworld tragedy, Scott recently spoke to GQ about how much the whole experience affected him and his album, Utopia.

Read More: Travis Scott Attended SZA's "SOS" Tour With "UTOPIA" Briefcase

Travis Scott Owes Money

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Rapper Travis Scott announces "play ball" prior to Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things,” Scott explained “That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. And when it came to making, like even finishing the album…I got back into it probably like, I don’t know, months and months and months after. And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it.”

It remains to be seen if Scott will pay the money quickly. However, it's probably better to do so. Let us know your thoughts on this story, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Travis Scott Albums, Ranked

[Via]