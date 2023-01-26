Chris Brown had a huge year in 2022, with the release of his latest album, as well as the subsequent supporting tour alongside Lil Baby. However, it looks like Uncle Sam is on the hunt for his cut.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 17: Singer Chris Brown performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella MGMT at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Per TMZ, the IRS and the state of California hit Chris Brown with a $4M tax bill for 2022. The publication said that he was federal tax liens for $2,245,561.50 and $1,059,967.78 for the past year. Additionally, the state of California filed another state tax lien against the singer for $739,067.48. All in all, Chris Brown is facing nearly $4M in taxes for the past year.

However, it doesn’t appear that it could be a huge issue for him. The singer revealed that he needed to build a department store at his home to hoard all of his clothing. In a video shared on Instagram, the Breezy artist revealed racks upon racks of clothes in a long storage space. It kind of looks like he has a Marshall’s for designer streetwear on his property.

Chris Brown has so clothes in his house he built a department store 👀 pic.twitter.com/wmKi0Psrh2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 25, 2023

Though he can surely sell some of the clothes off — which he’s done in the past — if needed to foot the tax bill, it doesn’t seem like it would be a huge issue for him to cover. The singer’s on pace to head on another tour in support of his new album. This time, he’ll be hitting dates across Europe. So far, the majority of the shows are sold out, including four dates in London, two in Amsterdam, and another two in Paris. The demand was so high that he added more dates. Needless to say, he’ll be caking it once the tour is over.

[Via]