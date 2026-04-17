50 Cent Appears In The Official Trailer For "Street Fighter"

50 Cent's completed look as Balrog for the upcoming Street Fighter movie has been revealed courtesy of the official trailer. Per Bleacher Report, the extended first look at the project hit the internet yesterday, April 16.
It's also here that we learn when it will be hitting theaters. For those looking to catch it, circle October 16 on your calendars. Kitao Sakurai is sitting in the director's chair and is leading a loaded cast. 50 Cent will be joined by WWE icons Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, with the former portraying Guile and Reigns playing Akuma.
Other notable names include New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hirooki Goto as E. Honda and Jason Momoa as Blanka. Noah Centineo will play Ken, Andrew Koji is Ryu, Callina Liang is Chun-Li, and Andrew Schulz will star as Dan Hibiki.
As for the plot, the focus is a global fighting tournament put together by M. Bison and his nefarious organization Shadaloo. Martial artists from all over show up to compete and throw down in intense one-on-one battles.
Per Deadline, the footage for this film debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday. It was the last day for the event, which kicked off on Monday, April 13 at Caesars Palace. Paramount, Legendary, and Capcom, the makers of the iconic video game series, are uniting to release this big screen adaptation.
50 Cent Hulu Documentary
Overall, the trailer presents what looks to be a fun, bold, and colorful movie that's sure to rack up numbers at the box office. From the character designs to the acting, it seems like everyone had fun being a part of this.
That includes 50 Cent, who drops a funny line deeper into the trailer. Fif was cast as Balrog, who's known for having a selfish personality, last summer. He's been in the gym training to get his body right and it looks like he went all out to perfect the look of the Street Fighter character.
This trailer arrives on the heels of him signing a lucrative deal with Hulu for them to release a three-part documentary about his career. As TMZ reports, it will retell how he went "from the streets of Queens to global cultural dominance." Reportedly, the deal was $75 million.