50 Cent Appears In The Official Trailer For "Street Fighter"

BY Zachary Horvath
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NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves
Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent throws t-shirts to fans during the second half of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn via Imagn Images
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50 Cent was cast in the "Street Fighter" film last summer and now, with the movie hitting screens soon, the official trailer has dropped.

50 Cent's completed look as Balrog for the upcoming Street Fighter movie has been revealed courtesy of the official trailer. Per Bleacher Report, the extended first look at the project hit the internet yesterday, April 16.

It's also here that we learn when it will be hitting theaters. For those looking to catch it, circle October 16 on your calendars. Kitao Sakurai is sitting in the director's chair and is leading a loaded cast. 50 Cent will be joined by WWE icons Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, with the former portraying Guile and Reigns playing Akuma.

Other notable names include New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hirooki Goto as E. Honda and Jason Momoa as Blanka. Noah Centineo will play Ken, Andrew Koji is Ryu, Callina Liang is Chun-Li, and Andrew Schulz will star as Dan Hibiki.

As for the plot, the focus is a global fighting tournament put together by M. Bison and his nefarious organization Shadaloo. Martial artists from all over show up to compete and throw down in intense one-on-one battles.

Per Deadline, the footage for this film debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday. It was the last day for the event, which kicked off on Monday, April 13 at Caesars Palace. Paramount, Legendary, and Capcom, the makers of the iconic video game series, are uniting to release this big screen adaptation.

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50 Cent Hulu Documentary

Overall, the trailer presents what looks to be a fun, bold, and colorful movie that's sure to rack up numbers at the box office. From the character designs to the acting, it seems like everyone had fun being a part of this.

That includes 50 Cent, who drops a funny line deeper into the trailer. Fif was cast as Balrog, who's known for having a selfish personality, last summer. He's been in the gym training to get his body right and it looks like he went all out to perfect the look of the Street Fighter character.

This trailer arrives on the heels of him signing a lucrative deal with Hulu for them to release a three-part documentary about his career. As TMZ reports, it will retell how he went "from the streets of Queens to global cultural dominance." Reportedly, the deal was $75 million.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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