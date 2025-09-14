50 Cent Shares Workout Video For Role As Balrog In Upcoming "Street Fighter" Movie

50 Cent has shared a training video detailing the workout routine he's undertaken to prepare for his role in the "Street Fighter" film.

50 is one of a long list of stars set to appear in the Street Fighter film. Jason Momoa, Orville Peck, and Noah Centineo are some of the names we've heard so far, as well as WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Andrew Koji and Callina Liang will play Ryu and Chun-Li. The film has been in development since 2023, after Legendary Entertainment acquired the film and TV rights for the massively popular video game franchise. All involved expect a 2026 release.

As fans know, 50 Cent is no longer a rookie in the acting world. He takes his roles very seriously, from his time as Kanan on Power to his various film roles over the last two decades. This is just the latest for 50. His output in the acting world has only increased since he started the Power universe over a decade ago.

Now, in a new post from 50, we have a bit of insight into what his character will look like, as the rapper-turned-actor showed off his transformation for the role, complete with a full look at his character's costume.

