50 Cent's career on the big screen could be expanding soon as he's feeding into the "Street Fighter" role rumors.

50 Cent sort of plays a villainous role in the hip-hop world as a big-time troll on social media. However, he could actually be taking a real part in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Thanks to reports from AllHipHop and Nexus Point News, the multi-hyphenate is rumored to be in talks to play Balrog from the video game franchise.

For those who aren't familiar, Balrog is known as a disgraced fighter in the Street Fighter world. As Nexus Point News writes, "Hailing from the slums of Las Vegas, Nevada, he rose through the ranks as a ruthless prizefighter that clawed his way to fame with sheer brutality and determination. However, Balrog's sadistic nature ultimately led him down a dark path of cheating and dirty tactics in the ring."

Their description continues, "[They] led to severe injuries and even death among his opponents, along with a steadfast ban from the world of professional boxing. This fall from grace made him a perfect recruit for the villainous terrorist organization Shadaloo... He became the brutal enforcer of its leader, M. Bison."

Balrog made his first appearance in the franchise in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior.

50 Cent Street Fighter

As it stands, the project is still really in its development. So, there's a decent chance that 50 Cent doesn't even land this gig. But still, he is fueling the rumors on his Instagram. In his post that includes the Nexus Point News article, he writes, "No Days off, Let’s work all roads lead to Shreveport [bomb emoji] Boom [dashing away emoji]."

This would be a fun role for Fif, and we hope that does pan out for him. So far, we know that Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) is set to direct the film. Moreover, the latest draft was written by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World). Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji will portray Ken and Ryu. Additionally, Jason Momoa is going to be Blanka, Roman Reigns will be Akuma, and Orville Peck is set to play Vega.

