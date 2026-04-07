New 50 Cent Docuseries Heads To Hulu

50 Cent has made plenty of headlines this year for a Netflix docuseries about one of his biggest foes, Diddy. Now, it looks like he's about to take center stage in a docuseries of his own. According to TMZ, Hulu ordered the doc, which will show viewers how the Grammy-winner went "from the streets of Queens to global cultural dominance."

It'll showcase his journey through "an intimate and revealing lens," and be directed by Mandon Lovett. Lovett has worked on various docs in the past. This includes Boys In Blue, Origins Of Hip Hop, The French Montana Story: For Khadija, and more.

At the time of writing, the docuseries doesn't have an official title or release date.

Read More: 50 Cent Feuds With Shreveport City Council Over His Massive Donation

50 Cent Donates To Nonprofits

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Hulu's upcoming 50 Cent doc comes just a couple of weeks after he made various generous donations to nonprofit organizations across Shreveport/Bossier City, Louisiana. This includes Gingerbread House, The Fountain’s Community Development Corporation (CDC), Families Helping Families Region 7, the Elle Foundation, Moms on a Mission, Best 13, and more.

His donations came out to a total of $500K, which he earned from Sean Combs: The Reckoning. It will help support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. "I said I would donate proceeds to domestic violence and to sexual assault victims, and I keep my word," the hitmaker stated. "I didn’t say where I would make the donations, and I like Shreveport."