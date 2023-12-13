50 Cent Opens G-Unit Films & Television Studio In Louisiana

50 Cent has officially opened a G-Unit Films and Television studio in Louisiana after the city council in Shreveport approved his lease of Millennium Studio. According to local news station KSLA12, he’ll only be paying $2,400 a year and maintenance fees for use of the building, which the city owns. In explaining why the city council voted in favor of the deal, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor argued that 50’s presence will present residual effects for local businesses.

"We already know that 50 Cent is a mighty mogul in the entertainment business," Taylor told the news outlet. "But, the residual effects for local businesses here is what's going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry, and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca."

50 Cent Promotes "Power"

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 03: Actor/producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends For Your. Consideration event For Starz's 'Power' at The Jeremy Hotel on May 3, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

50 Cent announced the deal on his Instagram account, Wednesday. “All Roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television. G-unit studios Is officially in Louisiana. BOOM GLG GREENLIGHTGANG,” he wrote. The move comes as 50 is set to finish up his Final Lap Tour in Thailand later this month. When announcing the tour, he revealed that his intention was the shift away from music after its conclusion and focus on film and television. He said back in May: “I won’t be running around like this no more. I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on. So I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring… I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”

50 Cent Reveals G-Unit Studios

As for what projects 50 has in store, he previously detailed plans for an 8 Mile series. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

