50 Cent Weighs In On Kanye West's Wireless Festival Controversy

BY Cole Blake
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May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
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Kanye West's headlining gig at Wireless Festival comes after he performed in Los Angeles for the first time since 2021.

50 Cent has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Wireless Festival's decision to platform Kanye West as a headliner at this year's event in London. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, he reacted to Pepsi's decision to pull out as a sponsor of the event. "Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival," the company said in a statement on Sunday. “Oh I know he sick,” 50 wrote in his caption. “Bro he might black out again. LOL.”

In addition to Pepsi pulling out, the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, criticized the music festival's decision in a statement. "It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism," Starmer said. "Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe."

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Sets New Record With $18 Million SoFi Show

Several voices in politics are now calling for the U.K. government to block West from performing. Sajid Javid labeled the situation "disgraceful" in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "The organisers have a small window to still do the right thing and disinvite him. If they don’t, just like I did with hate preachers, I’m certain the Home Secretary will want to use her powers and block Kanye West from the UK," he said.

Piers Morgan also weighed in, posting: "Shouldn’t even be a debate. Kanye’s Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, Jew-hating bullsh*t should be disqualifying for appearances at any music festival."

Kanye West's Apology

Kanye West published a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. In doing so, he took accountability for his years of antisemitic actions. “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret,” he wrote in the piece. “In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”

Read More: Kanye West Announces "Bully" Deluxe Via Gamma & Counters First Week Sales

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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