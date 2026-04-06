Kanye West's Permission To Enter The UK Is Under Review

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Several sponsors have already pulled out of Wireless Festival with Kanye West set to serve as the headliner.

Ministers in the United Kingdom are currently reviewing whether to permit Kanye West to enter the country and perform at Wireless Festival, where he's scheduled to serve as the headliner. According to a new report from Sky News, government officials are weighing the idea of stopping West from going forward with his show in the wake of his antisemitic actions in recent years.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told the outlet on Monday: "I don't think he should be performing at the music festival, but I can't comment on specific individual cases that will be considered in line with immigration rules. But there is no place for that kind of hatred, bigotry, or antisemitism from him or from anyone else."

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Sets New Record With $18 Million SoFi Show

The update comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer already criticized the music festival's decision to platform West on Sunday. "It is deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism," Starmer said. "Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe."

Several sponsors have already pulled out of supporting Wireless Festival, including Pepsi, Rockstar Energy, and more. "Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Kanye West's Apology

Kanye West published a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. At the time, he took accountability for his years of controversial and antisemitic actions. “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret,” he wrote in the piece. “In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.” The latest drama comes after he took the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, last week.

Read More: Kanye West Announces "Bully" Deluxe Via Gamma & Counters First Week Sales

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Weighs In On Kanye West's Wireless Festival Controversy
UK Prime Minister Kanye West Wireless Festival Pepsi Sponsor Politics Pepsi Drops Wireless Festival Sponsorship After U.K. Prime Minister Condemns Kanye West's Booking
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Politics UK Government Faces Increased Pressure To Block Kanye West From Wireless Festival
PayPal Wireless Festival Kanye West Music PayPal Pulls Out Of Wireless Festival Over Kanye West Booking
Comments 0