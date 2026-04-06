UK Government Faces Increased Pressure To Block Kanye West From Wireless Festival

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Following the release of "Bully," Kanye West is scheduled to headline London's iconic Wireless Festival in July.

The government in the United Kingdom is facing mounting pressure to prevent Kanye West from performing at Wireless Festival in July, when he's scheduled to headline the three-day event. After Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized the music festival's decision to platform West on Sunday, several other prominent voices have spoken out on the issue.

Sajid Javid labeled the situation "disgraceful" in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Yes, he has spoken about mental health challenges," he admitted. "That should be met with sympathy. But declaring yourself a Nazi and promoting a song called Heil Hitler should have consequences - and those consequences don’t include being given a stage to spread your hate to thousands of young Londoners."

He added: "The organisers have a small window to still do the right thing and disinvite him. If they don’t, just like I did with hate preachers, I’m certain the Home Secretary will want to use her powers and block Kanye West from the UK."

Piers Morgan also weighed in on the site, posting: "Shouldn’t even be a debate. Kanye’s Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, Jew-hating bullsh*t should be disqualifying for appearances at any music festival."

The calls to drop Kanye West from Wireless Festival come after several sponsors have already pulled out from the event. "Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Read More: Kanye West Reportedly Sets New Record With $18 Million SoFi Show

Kanye West's Apology

Kanye West published a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. In doing so, he took accountability for his years of antisemitic actions. “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret,” he wrote in the piece. “In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”

Last week, West performed at SoFi Stadium, marking his first live show in Los Angeles since 2021. There were calls to cancel that show as well.

Read More: Kanye West Announces "Bully" Deluxe Via Gamma & Counters First Week Sales

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
UK Prime Minister Kanye West Wireless Festival Pepsi Sponsor Politics Pepsi Drops Wireless Festival Sponsorship After U.K. Prime Minister Condemns Kanye West's Booking
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony Music Jewish Leadership Council Slams Wireless Festival For Booking Kanye West
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Rolling Loud California 2024 Music Kanye West's SoFi Stadium Show Faces Immense Backlash From Jewish Activists
Comments 0