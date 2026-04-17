D4vd Lands In Los Angeles Jail After Arrest In Celeste Rivas Case

In September, the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. The teen had been missing since the previous year, and her cause of death has yet to be determined. Authorities are treating it as a homicide, and yesterday (April 16), an arrest was finally made.

D4vd was escorted out of his Hollywood home and booked into the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail at about 10 p.m. on suspicion of murder. He's being held without bail. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says they'll "review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges."

His attorneys tell TMZ that "the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death." They also claim there's "no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed." They promise to "vigorously defend David’s innocence."

Read More: D4vd Officially Arrested In Connection With Celeste Rivas Murder

What Happened To Celeste Rivas?

d4vd wears black Chanel sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, white gold diamond choker, silver Chrome hearts necklace, black silver floral beaded oversized Amiri blazer jacket, black baggy trouser pants, shiny black boots leather shoes, outside Amiri, during the Paris Fashion week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

News of D4vd's arrest comes after officials cleared up some rampant rumors about the case in November. Los Angeles Police Captain Scot Williams confirmed that Rivas' body was not frozen or decapitated.

“Celeste’s body was not frozen. She was not decapitated. The whole frozen thing doesn’t even make sense. Her body was in the car for weeks,” he told People.