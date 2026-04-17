D4vd Lands In Los Angeles Jail After Arrest In Celeste Rivas Case

BY Caroline Fisher
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D4vd Jail Celeste Rivas
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vdperforms during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
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Last night, D4vd was arrested on suspicion of murder after the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas were found in his Tesla in September.

In September, the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. The teen had been missing since the previous year, and her cause of death has yet to be determined. Authorities are treating it as a homicide, and yesterday (April 16), an arrest was finally made.

D4vd was escorted out of his Hollywood home and booked into the LAPD 77th Street Station Jail at about 10 p.m. on suspicion of murder. He's being held without bail. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says they'll "review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges."

His attorneys tell TMZ that "the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death." They also claim there's "no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed." They promise to "vigorously defend David’s innocence."

Read More: D4vd Officially Arrested In Connection With Celeste Rivas Murder

What Happened To Celeste Rivas?
D4vd
d4vd wears black Chanel sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, white gold diamond choker, silver Chrome hearts necklace, black silver floral beaded oversized Amiri blazer jacket, black baggy trouser pants, shiny black boots leather shoes, outside Amiri, during the Paris Fashion week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

News of D4vd's arrest comes after officials cleared up some rampant rumors about the case in November. Los Angeles Police Captain Scot Williams confirmed that Rivas' body was not frozen or decapitated.

“Celeste’s body was not frozen. She was not decapitated. The whole frozen thing doesn’t even make sense. Her body was in the car for weeks,” he told People.

Earlier this year, multiple members of D4vd's family were ordered to testify in the case before a Los Angeles court. Both of his parents and his brother are fighting the subpoenas, alleging that their due process rights are being violated. They've not commented publicly on D4vd's arrest.

Read More: D4vd’s Ex-Friend Neo Doesn’t Hold Back During Grand Jury Appearance

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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